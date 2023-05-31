Yaraslava Melchanka/iStock via Getty Images

American online pet food and accessories retailer Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had a solid Q1 2023 (quarter ended April 2023) continuing on the momentum seen in in FY 2022. Nevertheless FY 2023 guidance is mixed. The company is well placed to profit from medium term opportunities.

Q1 2023: Strong start to the year with revenues and gross margins up

For the quarter ended April 2023, Chewy reported net sales of USD 2.78 billion, up 14.7% YoY, while gross margins expanded 90 basis points YoY to 28.4%. Net income was up 20% YoY to USD 22.2 million but net margins were flat at 0.8%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased USD 0.01 to USD 0.05.

Chewy 10-Q, Q1 2023

Net sales per active customer continued trending upwards reaching USD 512 for the quarter driven by continued growth across Chewy's consumables and healthcare business. Active customers declined 0.9% to 20.4 million but Autoship subscription sales rose to USD 2 billion, up 18.6% pushing its share of total sales to 74.7% for the quarter from 72.2% the same quarter a year earlier.

Chewy 10-Q, Q1 2023

Discretionary product sales, which account for more than 10% of total sales continued to decline, dropping 1.6% as consumers pulled backed on non-essential spending amid inflationary pressures.

Chewy 10-Q, Q1 2023

The momentum is a continuation from FY 2022 (year ended January 2023) which was a solid year for Chewy. For the full year, the company reported net sales of USD 10.1 billion, up 13.6% YoY while gross margins rose to 28% from 26.7% the previous year. Net profits came in at USD 49.2 million, compared to a net loss of USD 73.8 million the previous year, its first ever year of profit since reporting financials as a public company. Active customer base declined 1.2% YoY to 20.4 million due to continued weakness in discretionary spending as well as the residual impact of customer attrition from Chewy’s 2020 and 2021 cohorts but Autoship subscription sales rose to USD 7.3 billion, representing 73% of Chewy’s sales for the year, up from USD 6.2 billion (or 70.2% of sales) in FY 2021 and USD 4.9 billion (or 68.4% of sales) in FY 2020 reflecting growing customer loyalty. Net sales per active customer rose 15% YoY to USD 495 driven by growth across Chewy’s consumables and healthcare businesses partially offset by sales declines in discretionary products.

Chewy 10-K, FY 2022

Near term, macro headwinds may lead to further sales declines in discretionary products and affect active customer numbers offset by continued strength in consumables and healthcare spending. Meanwhile Chewy's advertising expenses and investments in international expansion could cut into their bottom line. For FY 2023, management expects revenues to rise 10%-12% but earnings are guided to be flat or down slightly.

Positive industry prospects, potential market share gains

Looking ahead, industry prospects are positive due to increased pet ownership and pet humanization. The U.S. has 188 million cats and dogs, a number projected to rise to 196 million by 2028 according to IBISWorld, contributing to an expanding pet care market which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 through 2026 with retail pet food and treats projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% over that time according to Packaged Facts. In addition, eCommerce’s share of America’s pet goods retail sales is forecast to rise from 38% in 2022 to 48% by 2026. The opportunity bodes well for online-only pet supplies retailer Chewy.

Although the pet supplies retail market is competitive (online retail giants Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) occupy number 1 and 2 spots respectively while Chewy is third), Chewy is well placed to maintain its position as one of the big players and capitalize on an expanding pet care market. Chewy’s specialized focus could enable it to differentiate itself and serve customers in ways broad-based retailers cannot and thereby capture share. Chewy for instance is more customer service-oriented (with some pointing out that most pet owners may find Chewy’s customer service to be superior to Amazon’s) and Chewy's website is often highlighted as being better curated, a competitive edge likely underpinned by superior expertise in pet care. Moreover, with 60% of customers having joined Chewy within the last three years, there is ample runway for Chewy to capture a greater share of pet owners’ spending dollars the longer they remain on the platform; Chewy customers typically spend less than USD 200 in their first year buying from Chewy, but that figure doubles to USD 400 by the second year, and rises to USD 700 by the fifth. Chewy’s oldest customers spend nearly USD 1,000 a year.

New revenue streams from retail ads, pet healthcare

Consumables and healthcare were some of the strongest categories for Chewy last year as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending amid rising inflation. Pet healthcare is the second biggest segment within America’s pet care industry (accounting for 27% of the market, second only to food which accounted for 36%) and as pets adopted during the pandemic-era pet boom approach middle age (7 years for cats and small and medium sized dogs, and 5 years for large-sized dogs), pet healthcare spend could rise in the coming years. To tap into this opportunity, last year, Chewy debuted CarePlus, a suite of pet wellness and insurance products, a product which builds on healthcare initiatives launched previously including veterinarian-only marketplace Practice Hub and its push into pet telehealth.

If eCommerce giant Amazon’s experience with retail ads is anything to go by (along with Amazon Web Services, advertising has emerged as one of Amazon’s two profit engines), Chewy’s foray into retail ads (plans to launch a sponsored ads platform are currently underway) could be a meaningful driver of top line and bottom line growth.

Improving financials

Chewy’s gross margins have been increasing consistently over the past several years and losses continue to narrow.

International expansion efforts could dent margins near term however this may be offset by its advertising business as well as the company’s efforts to streamline costs; Chewy is taking steps to expand its automated fulfillment network to shorten shipping distances and save costs. Roughly 30% of Q3 2022 volumes were shipped from an automated fulfillment center, up from 10% the same period the previous year. The facilities helped reduce average shipping distances by 25% and lowered overall costs-per order. Volumes filled by Chewy’s automated centers were roughly 18% to 20% cheaper than volumes filled from Chewy’s legacy network. Chewy’s plans to invest in two more automated fulfillment facilities, both of which are expected to begin operations by 2024, could be margin accretive.

Chewy’s current ratio of 0.86 is comparable to retailers (Walmart’s current ratio is 0.82, Amazon's is 0.92).

Risks

Competitive risks

Pet healthcare expected to see robust demand but competitors are swiftly moving in; Walmart tied up with Pawp to offer Walmart+ subscribers with a one-year membership to Pawp’s pet telehealth services. Walmart has its own competitive advantages against Chewy including unrivaled scale as America's leading retailer and a physical store network.

Meanwhile rival Petco, who has also been expanding its pet telehealth offerings has the advantage of a physical store network of more than 1,500 store locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico (against online-only Chewy which leaves the latter at a disadvantage particularly with regulations in some states prohibiting vets from giving advice without seeing the pet).

Conclusion

Analysts are split between buy and hold.

WSJ

Chewy’s forward P/E of 62.5 is considerably higher than the sector median and is quite pricey considering expected soft near-term performance. CHWY could be viewed as a hold.

Seeking Alpha

