American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 8:17 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.82K Followers

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Isom - Chief Executive Officer

Devon May - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Vernon - Sanford C. Bernstein

David Vernon

Next here at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, we are privileged to have such a great group, privileged to have American Airlines joining us here on stage. Robert Isom and Devon May recently appointed CFO, is joining us today.

So we're going to do a fireside chat here. You guys should know the drill by now, you should have access to a Pigeonhole link in the written materials or the e-mails that it came to with your meeting schedules, where you can go in, that will show up on the screen here as long as it's not -- as long as it's ready for work time, we'll try to work it into the Q&A.

So maybe as we kind of -- just kicking the discussion off, do you want to give us an update on this morning's earnings update and kind of the state of business travel or state of travel right now?

Robert Isom

So David, first off, thanks for having us. It's good to see you. If you remember, it was just a year ago and I think I had just taken on the CEO job. And at that time, we talked about what American's priorities were going to be. And at that time, we had come off some really, really tough times. And we hadn't produced profit. And so it's great to be here with you today, not only because of the 8-K and the guidance update, and I'm really pleased with that. Any time you can come out and say that, hey, the midpoint of your second quarter guidance has improved by almost 20%. That's a good way to start the

