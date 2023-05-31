American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Isom - Chief Executive Officer

Devon May - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Vernon - Sanford C. Bernstein

David Vernon

Next here at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, we are privileged to have such a great group, privileged to have American Airlines joining us here on stage. Robert Isom and Devon May recently appointed CFO, is joining us today.

So we're going to do a fireside chat here. You guys should know the drill by now, you should have access to a Pigeonhole link in the written materials or the e-mails that it came to with your meeting schedules, where you can go in, that will show up on the screen here as long as it's not -- as long as it's ready for work time, we'll try to work it into the Q&A.

So maybe as we kind of -- just kicking the discussion off, do you want to give us an update on this morning's earnings update and kind of the state of business travel or state of travel right now?

Robert Isom

So David, first off, thanks for having us. It's good to see you. If you remember, it was just a year ago and I think I had just taken on the CEO job. And at that time, we talked about what American's priorities were going to be. And at that time, we had come off some really, really tough times. And we hadn't produced profit. And so it's great to be here with you today, not only because of the 8-K and the guidance update, and I'm really pleased with that. Any time you can come out and say that, hey, the midpoint of your second quarter guidance has improved by almost 20%. That's a good way to start the day. But I'm really pleased with how the company is performing on the things that we set out to do.

So first off, we said we're going to be a reliable airline. We had to do that because let's face it during the pandemic, it was hard. And even going into the pandemic, American wasn't known for its punctuality. And so we set off to do that. And look, as we've gone through the year, we certainly learned some lessons as the supply chains got back in play last year, as we got all of our staffing in place, some rough lessons learned last summer. But now here we are.

And from that time last summer, we've seen continued improvement up to this Memorial Day weekend where we had the best performance over a holiday weekend, Memorial holiday weekend that we've ever had, right? You can count the number of flights that we canceled over the entire -- the really, really busy weekend on almost less than one hand. So it's -- it feels like we're in a really good spot from that perspective.

If you establish that baseline and running a reliable airline, it really does improve your efficiency overall as well. And so that operational performance, and it's not just, hey, we've improved, it's we've improved relative to others. I don't think there's any other airline that has operated the way we have certainly over the last six to nine months. So I'm really pleased with that.

We also talked about, hey, look, we took on a lot of debt over the pandemic and we lost a lot of money, $20 billion of losses, and it was pretty sobering. But since that time, we've now had four consecutive profitable quarters. And you may say, well, hey, the economy has rebounded, and that's true, but we were ready. And I think that the decisions that we made prior to the pandemic as we led into the pandemic, I think people are going to take note that, look, we did the right things with our fleet, we did the right things with our network. And ultimately, we're going to be in a position where that profitability, it translates into free cash flow. We talked about free cash flow production being used to strengthen our balance sheet, and we're in a position to be able to do that now. I like our progress that we've made in terms of reducing total debt by $15 billion. We're 60% of the way through. I think that there's going to be more opportunity as we go through this year.

And as I take a look forward, look, it's all coming together. We've got assets that are not quite yet fully utilized. I would put them out there today if I could. We've got some pilot sourcing issues that we still have to do with on our regional aircraft training issues that we've got to get through on our mainline aircraft. But as I look to the future, it's really positive. Revenues have been at record levels on a quarterly basis for four quarters in a row. We anticipate that for another quarter coming up in the second quarter, and there's more to come.

So I come here today with a lot of optimism for the future and a lot of pride for the kind of things that we've done, but also the knowledge that look every day in this airline business. It's competitive -- it's hypercompetitive and we're subject to what's going on in the world, and we've got to really make sure that we stay focused. So American Airlines today, okay, it's going to be a similar message maybe a little bit better foundation that we have, but we are going to be reliable, we're going to be profitable, and we're going to hold ourselves accountable to delivering on what we say we're going to do.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Vernon

All right. Thanks for kicking us off with that. I guess if we start digging into a little bit of the demand outlook. We had the CEO of Hilton earlier today, and I had a chance to sit in on that fireside chat. His message was we haven't seen any cracks in demand looking out as far as we can see. As you're sort of sitting there looking at how demand trends have developed maybe from where you thought we were going to be at the beginning of the year to where we are today, how is that demand picture sort of shaping up for American?

Robert Isom

Well, I'd just tell you that there's -- look, people want to travel. I think it's an innate desire and the pandemic and coming through it is just showing that as a country, as a nation, as a world, we want to get out there and explore. We want to go make connections. We want to go do business deals, and that's coming to fruition.

But demand, as I take a look at it, prior to the pandemic, we had basically operated an industry that garnered of 9/10 of a percent of GDP into airline revenues. That's the right number, right? We're not recovered to that level yet, okay? And I think that that's upside. But what I do know is this, is that the economy since 2019 has grown considerably. But where we stand at American today, let's face it, we're not quite yet to the capacity levels that we were flying in 2019. And so I think that there's a lot of positive coming in that I do think that we will return to the historic relationship between airline industry revenues and GDP. And I think that there are a lot of constraints out there right now that are affecting certainly American Airlines capacities and probably the industries as well. And that bodes well for creating a business that can make a profit in a supply and demand imbalance.

David Vernon

Okay. I want to get into these constraints in a second, but I just also want to ask similar question on the demand side to the cost performance. Obviously, today, you didn't -- you kept your ASM guidance, your CASM guidance, your unit cost guidance, relatively flat. As we've kind of gone from the beginning of the year to now, how are you seeing the underlying performance in the key cost buckets that aren't fuel?

Because obviously, the guidance lift today is mostly the lower fuel price. But as you think about how you're controlling what you can control, what's kind of working in your favor? What are you most concerned about on the cost side right now?

Robert Isom

Well, hey, I'll start. Devon can help me out. Look, we thought we were going to run a reliable airline. That's what we built into our plan, and you'll see that benefit. Now where I look going into the future, look, in that cost profile, it's American again. We made a lot of decisions prior to the pandemic, during the pandemic to make sure that we had rationalized our fleet to make sure that we had commonality among our aircraft configurations, and that has allowed us to actually up-gauge the airline. So we're benefiting from that. And I think that that's going to show, kind of will carry forward as well.

But under that, I talked to in my opening comments, I mentioned that I -- we do have underutilized assets today, okay? We have about 150 regional aircraft that we would deploy that we would deploy properly to markets that aren't being served. We would do that today. It's just we don't have the pilots. When we get the pilots over the course of the next 18 to 24 months for our regional network, those aircraft are going to be redeployed and they're going to be redeployed in a fashion that is going to produce unit revenues that are very favorable. And from a mainline perspective, I think that we probably have another 2%, 3% level of utilization that we can work out of our current existing fleet as well.

So from a cost perspective, and you said put fuel to the side. Look, we've just recently negotiated an agreement, principal with our pilots. We built that into our guidance. We've had provisions for contracts that will be eventually negotiated with our agents and with our flight attendants and we are absolutely including that as we look into the future. We've done a really nice job of being efficient.

But I'll tell you, at American, there's also one other thing that we have opportunity and upside with. And that is, we've gone into the pandemic, and that was a period of time in which we adjust linked together the last remaining work groups that were in separate contracts. And we're really working as separate airlines almost our mechanics and our flight attendants. We're just now getting to the point where we can optimize those resources on an airline that is operating at scale.

And it's really exciting to be able to go back and say, okay, what can you do in a supply chain. What can you do in terms of how you use your people throughout the airline? What is it that we're doing with technology that we're just getting to? What are we doing with purchasing? All those kind of things, I think, are upside that look, we're going to explore and will help us offset from a cost perspective. Devon, do you want to add anything?

Devon May

Yes. Well, first, I agree 2024 and beyond, there's a lot of opportunity to become more efficient. Specific to 2023, our unit cost forecast that we started the year with is the exact same unit cost forecast we reiterated today. So there's been no change in our expectations. That really starts that with capacity production. We started the year saying we were going to grow capacity by 5% to 8% in 2023 versus 2022. We're now five months into the year, we're still saying we are going to grow capacity by 5% to 8% 2023 versus 2022. So I feel really good that we are delivering on the capacity guidance we started the year with. That's really helpful for our unit cost is -- our unit costs are also coming in line or coming in very much in line with the capacity or with the forecast we started the year with, but it really starts with capacity.

In terms of buckets of expense, there's been no real surprises. The agreement in principle we got recently with our pilots is very much in line with the guidance that we have out there. So really no change to our second quarter guide and no change to our full year guidance with that ASP.

David Vernon

Okay. One of the great things about this conference is we also get to hear from some of your suppliers, GE in particular, was talking about constraints around engine maintenance. Is that something you're concerned about in the next sort of 12 to 24 months as you think about some of the backlogs that you're building out there? How do you think about solving that issue around?

Robert Isom

Yes. No, I'll start with that. Look, we have the world's largest commercial aviation overhaul base in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We have what 4,500 mechanics based there, probably the largest collection of mechanics. We run our own engine shops on some of the narrow-body engines. And we've had longstanding agreements with GE and other suppliers. And look, we're the world's largest airline in many respects. And on that front, we're going to be taken care of, whether we do it on our own or we do it with others. Certainly, we have a great relationship with GE. We operate the CFM56 is the LEAPs, GE 90s, the GEnxs. And I know that in our discussions with Larry and the GE team that they plan on taking care of us. So I feel good about where we stand. And that is probably a constraint out there for others, but another one where, hey, look, it's something that we built over time in terms of having the capability to service engines on our own, and we're going to really make sure that we leverage that capability.

David Vernon

Okay. Just as we're kind of considering you talk a little bit about the near term. We had a question from one of the participants here around the schedule reductions in September. How much of that is just adapting to maybe the plan you're actually going to fly versus maybe starting to tweak down in response to demand signals. So I think the point of the question is really, hey, it took 10,000 flights out of the schedule. Is that because you're seeing demand falling off? Or is that because?

Robert Isom

Anything. Again, what Devon said, I think, is really important to note. We're delivering on the capacity. We said we're going to produce it at the beginning of the year. And we intend to do that throughout the remainder of the year. Anything that you see in terms of schedule change is just -- it's seasonality. Devon, anything else you want to add?

Devon May

No, that's all it is, it's just a cleaning up of some of the sell-in files. So as schedules go final, we replace whatever is out there selling with the final schedules. But certainly, no change for capacity production for us, and that's what we reiterated this morning in the guidance.

David Vernon

And so there's no read across from that schedule change to something in response?

Robert Isom

Yes. Absolutely not.

David Vernon

So let's talk about the pilot constraint you mentioned. I think you said 18 to 24 months, you're going to be able to solve that.

Robert Isom

From a regional perspective.

David Vernon

Okay. Is that just getting the check pilots to get the pilots certified? Or how should we think about what that bottleneck is and that what brings that out?

Robert Isom

So it's interesting. Devon has managed overseeing the regional operations, so you can chime in here, too. But look, what we face now at one time, it might have been having the appropriate level of check pilots to handle all the training, but we've made contractual changes.

American Airlines was, I think, an industry leader in getting regional pilot wages to a level that it can really attract new talent from a broad set of communities that had been really never really in the airline business. We did that and it's produced and others that followed and it's produced the kind of interest in aviation that we had hoped.

So we're seeing a tremendous interest and an increase in the supply of new pilots that will become first officers. But one of the things you have to do, though, is make sure that you can match up first officers with captains, obviously, you can't become a captain until you have 1,000 hours as a first officer.

So there was an imbalance between the number of captains that were flowing out of the regional airlines, okay, because they were being recruited for mainline airlines and the number of first officers. But what we've done is we put in contractual provisions for check airman and incentives for captains that have allowed us to build both of those and over time, and that's why I say a kind of 18 to 24-month timeframe, I think that we're going to be able to match up much better captains with first officers that will get all of these aircraft back up in the air.

From a mainline perspective, it's a different story. It's just really -- they've been through the pandemic and where we were with just planned retirements. We had a lot of pilots, very senior pants to leave the industry, and we're just replacing those. There's been so much we're in American, we're training double the number of new hire pilots that we've ever had in our history. And the training resources, whether it's check pilots or simulators or whatnot, they just take some time.

And for the mainline side of things, the new agreement in principle with the APA that will absolutely address any of the check pilot issues that we have been constrained with in the past.

David Vernon

Okay. So as we think about the industry's ability to get back to that traditional, sort of percentage of alert to GDP, how big of an issue is going to be pilots to bring demand to that level for the industry level? And then how does that differ for maybe American Airlines relative to some of your competitors in the market?

Robert Isom

Well, I just think the overall pilot supply. It's a matter of economics. It's a matter of quality of life. And I think the kind of things that have been done both from a regional perspective at American and a mainline perspective with the new agreement in principle, they address those kind of issues. So I think that there's going to be tremendous demand.

And then for American, look, we're a great place for pilots. So whether it's the regional airlines find that E175s are on the mainline, look, we've got the youngest fleet and we've got growth in 787s, and we're going to be taking the 321XLR those are all really good things. And that is -- it makes for a good career for pilots. And so I think that at the end of the day, American is going to be able to offer best quality of life and a really competitive compensation as we take a look going forward.

David Vernon

Okay. So do you think that other -- the rest of the industry is going to have it as easy or do you think it's going to be a little tougher in sometimes to…?

Robert Isom

Here's what I think. I think in a constrained world with pilots, I think American wins. American wins because of the aircraft, American wins because of the type of compensation and quality of life and also the airline that we are, where we fly and ultimately, people that want to have a career that lasts 35, 40 years, you can get a 40-year career as a pilot, right? But retirement age is 65. If you want to have that kind of career, American is the place you're going to come.

David Vernon

Okay. One of the other constraints that's popped up beyond just so engine and equipment, which isn't a big issue for you right now given where you are in CapEx. Air traffic control. right? We've seen -- and this is relatively new for me. I've been a very frequent flier in my history. I've never really seen some instances where the FAA is actually rerouting flights to get them into Miami, reducing capacity in New York. Is this a temporary issue from your perspective? Or are we just at the point where there's just an awful lot of planes and not a lot of spread in the population density, and we're running into some real structural barriers to capacity.

Robert Isom

Well, look, over the long run, okay, if we need to invest in our air traffic control capabilities, we just need to. And so I know we've got FAA reauthorization discussions going on right now. And I'm sure that we'll end up in a place that we can operate effectively in the short run. But over the long run, we have to be able to invest in the industry and the FAA in a manner that is over the course of decades, okay? Not, hey, funding for a year because the kind of systems overhauls that we're talking about are things that -- let's face it, they've served us all really, really well.

We run the safest former transportation, the safest airline industry here in the United States or anywhere else in the world, but it's been developed over years and years and years. And the reinvestment that's necessary to take advantage of technology and take advantage of the technology that's actually in the aircraft and on the ground at airports, that is something that will take time. It will take a longer-term vision. And so we're working with the DOT and FAA. And I know Secretary Buttigieg is really interested in that as well.

And I'll just take a chance to say, hey, look, the Memorial Day weekend results were not a fluke. It's because at least in American, we really planned for it. And it's because whether it was the FAA or the TSA or any of the other supporting agencies is that they made it a priority to make sure that we are set and ready to go. And I have all the confidence that we'll have that same type of attitude as we go forward.

Now some of the points that you mentioned about, hey, it is air traffic control, is it temporary issue, is it a long-term issue. I think we face the same issues that we face with pilots and other technical positions to become an air traffic controller, that's a -- it's an investment. It takes time. And then it takes experience once you get put into a center. And all of that is something that it's not measured in days. It's measured in months and in some cases, years.

So we do have an issue with getting aircraft controllers trained, deployed and then experienced. And that's something I think that we're going to have to work through. And I think it's a result of the same type of things that we've all been dealing with, which is you had a lot of retirements. And we've bounced back so much quicker. So -- but they're known problems, and I'm confident that we can work through them, but it will take a longer-term mindset to it.

David Vernon

So I'm hearing in the intermediate term as a consumer in New York that there's not going to be much growth from what the capacity we have running right now?

Robert Isom

I'm not going to comment on that. But what I'll say is we need to make that investment. And just, David, a couple of other issues. So we are doing work with the DOT to take advantage of everything that we possibly can. So I don't know if you saw that there was some recent communications by Secretary Buttigieg said, hey, look, we're going to constrain or control rocket launches where possible so that they don't have an inordinate impact on air traffic." And we're not going to be -- put ourselves in a position where we delay, quite frankly, hundreds of thousands of passengers in a in a way that could be avoidable.

So I'm really pleased that everybody seems to be engaged and really addressing problems in the short run and also with a mindset for the long run, but we've got to get to longer-term investment.

David Vernon

Okay. So last couple of weeks have been big. You've got the pilot deal, that's in the guidance. You also heard from the DOJ that the Northeast Alliance with JetBlue has to be unwound in 30 days. Can you help us understand at a high level for generalists. If we have to unwind the Northeast Alliance, what does that do near term, long term from a growth and capital standpoint? And then what are your next steps as you think about the decision of the court?

Robert Isom

Okay. Well, I'd just take a step back.

David Vernon

In any order.

Robert Isom

Right. Well, no. And I -- and for me, this is -- look, I'm disappointed, and I quite frankly disagree with the ruling. But take a step back. The reason for the NEA, at the end of the day was to provide consumer benefit to provide more competition, stronger competition in an area that has entrenched carriers and they could use it and a place where both American and JetBlue quite frankly, couldn't operate in a way that was going to offer that really viable alternative over the long run.

The NEA was a creative way to take a look at that problem, strengthen our positions and offer our customers more options, more cities and a level of competition that wasn't there prior previously. So I think it was -- we entered into it for all the right reasons, and I think it was producing all the right benefit, quite frankly.

So based on that, look, we were sued by the DOJ and the judge's ruling said that, hey, the NEA can't go forward. But on that, look, we've got a legal system that will ask for appeal, and we're going to do that. And as we look forward, I think that the kind of benefits that we've proposed will ultimately prevail. But in the meantime, yes, we're going to have to work with the DOJ, work with JetBlue to find out exactly what we do in the interim, and we're going to do that. It's just a lot of work that's going on right now.

David Vernon

Okay. So if we think about the -- getting it down to brass tax revenue, I don't know to EBIT if you can get to EBIT or share any of this stuff like is it a material hit if you had to just turn the thing off in 30 days?

Robert Isom

Well, I'll hand it over to Devon because he just commented at another conference. But the fact of the matter is, look, this has always been about something that I think over the long run, produces tremendous benefits. But for American, today, the joint -- or the relationship was something that is very positive. It offered consumers tremendous benefits. But for us, we have a lot of hubs and the New York area is a place that we're going to serve. We're going to serve really well. And in terms of impact, it's just the New York region for non-hub flying is less than 5% of our total flying. And so it's something that we're really focused on. And -- but at the end of the day, it won't have a material short-term impacts. Devon, anything you want to add to that?

Devon May

Yes. I think Robert touched on everything, and that's probably the big number here is, well, the NEA is big for New York, and it's big for American Airlines. With our New York strategy, it isn't something that is really impactful to earnings because our non-hub flying out of New York is something less than or around 5% of our total system capacity. So as you saw today, we've reiterated earnings for the full year. We upped our guidance for the second quarter. And so yes, for this year, we don't expect this to be material impact to earnings.

David Vernon

So I want to challenge you just a little bit because Vasu has been at conferences talking about how wonderful it was from a routing perspective, from earnings growth perspective. I mean, am I hearing that it's not impactful from an EBIT perspective or because oil is lower it's going to get lost in the wash? It's -- I mean, is it zero? Or is it something that you can manage around? I'm just trying to make sure that we kind of address the question because I get a lot of pushback when I'm trying to tell the American story around well, the NEA has now gone there. That was part of their Northeast strategy. So now they're going to lose a lot. And I'm just looking for a little back up here, so. that's fair.

Devon May

Listen, I'll just say -- when you think about American Airlines, we have a really big network. And New York is an important part of that network, but it's a relatively small part of that network. So if you look at the midpoint of our guidance, we're projecting to earn somewhere around, I don't know, $3 billion or something like that of pretax earnings 8% operating margin. The value the NEA brings is something, but it's not material to that operating margin.

Robert Isom

Okay. And David, just -- I'll reiterate what Devon said about network overall, look, American is flying to the places that, quite frankly, really are optimal for us. We've trimmed away during the pandemic, all the kind of prospecting flying that maybe you may have called kind of investment flying. We've pulled that back and really put it to the places that we can make the most benefit of it.

And our Sunbelt hubs whether it's Miami or Charlotte or DFW or Phoenix, we're situated in the places that have so much potential for growth, so much growth that's going on right now and so much concentration of migration of people into those cities. I couldn't be more pleased with the network we have. Of course, I think that there's a lot more that we could be doing, especially if we can prevail with the NEA. But at the same time, look, we react, and we will make sure that we're optimizing where we fly and where we deploy our aircraft.

David Vernon

So I understand you're going to appeal. If it -- and this is the last one on the NEA, but as you think about maybe that appeal not working for whatever reason, how does that change the investment requirements for you from an OpEx or CapEx standpoint as you look at sort of addressing that, what is a smaller part of the market, but an important part of the market, given the hub to the transatlantic and that kind of stuff, like what would be next? Would it be some reduced scale partnership with JetBlue, some more code sharing type of arrangement? Is there?

Robert Isom

There's a lot to be worked out. And we'll leave it at that. But again, I'll tell you that American Airlines right now, if we if we had more aircraft like I told you, we'd be flying them.

David Vernon

All right. Okay. So switching gears for a second. You mentioned earlier in one of your comments that by putting together the last of the work groups that had not been put together by rationalizing the fleet types by getting on to one set of operating and IT systems. One of the things that we've talked about in the past is leveraging now the ability to not be working on that stuff to maybe catch up in some areas and monetization of your existing capacity?

Can you kind of give us some broad brush strokes around what you're most excited about from a revenue management perspective, things that you see your competitors doing that you have not been able to do. I know most recently, you've gone to dynamically pricing the award tickets as an example of the types of things I'm trying to get you to maybe illustrate for investors to kind of help understand where the catch-up opportunity is when you look at the revenue premium that maybe a delta gets out of its network versus you would get out of your network today?

Robert Isom

Sure. Well, I'll just start with this, which is the core product that you offer, it has to be competitive. And one of the things that had been problematic for us in the past is that we weren't as reliable as the industry leader, okay? We are now. And so I think that, that is something that we'll take note. It will show up over time.

But in that, okay, you realize that also it's the most efficient way you can run an airline. And so the rework that comes out of the airline in terms of lost baggage and customers that have to be handled in separately, all of that kind of stuff works to our advantage. But also -- running reliable airline also then says you can actually then take a look at the airline and make sure that you're deploying assets in an optimized fashion but also to be able to do more flying with the assets that you have as well.

And so as we get pilots back as we're running a more reliable airline, you're going to see us be able to utilize those assets that we have and fly to places that produce decent unit revenues but at a really low cost, and so I'm excited about that. But adding to that then is having this network that is in place that we're finally able to really manage from a revenue perspective.

And I love what we're doing with RM and network team, led by Brian Znotins and Scott Chandler, and taking a look at a post-pandemic world that is different than we've experienced in the past. Demand is coming back in a different way. We're flying to different places. And all of that now is captured in terms of data in a way that we can bring technology to help us do things in a different way, both with our customers, both with any of the intermediaries in terms of agencies, and I'm really excited about that from all fronts.

And our revenue production today, Vasu will -- you've heard him talk. It's a combination of flying to the right places, having the right product for customers, but then also a loyalty program that really incents a connection in a way that allows us to offer ancillary products that people want to be part of. And whether that's our Citi and Barclays co-brand cards or just the affiliation overall in terms of earning miles and then being able to ultimately burn those on other airlines through our partnership network, which includes the Atlantic joint business and carriers like BA and Iberia, our JAL or Qantas or Qatar.

Look, American is the place you want to be to go to the biggest business markets and have the biggest footprint in the United States in terms of really important growing markets. And that's exciting for us.

David Vernon

And as far as kind of capability gaps on that monetization, whether it's the Premium product or the international Premium Select product now or the ability to charge for upgrades as opposed to just award them, like where are you in the state of the development of some of that, the basics? And what I can tell you I can know from my experience, it's like I get offered a lot of free upgrades that other airlines make me pay for, which is just because of the legacy status, which is great, but it's a lost revenue opportunity. So where are you on some of those?

Robert Isom

I'll start with this. It first started with having the right hard product, okay? And so the reconfiguration of our aircraft and the ability, especially on the international fleet to have a premium economy and a business class section that really offers a hard product that is not just competitive, but in many cases, what is considered best in the industry. That's been a starting point.

And now you bring technology to bear on top of that. And yes, prior to the pandemic limitations in terms of both aal.com and also our app, but as we've gone forward, we can do just about anything that we want to do. There's more to it. In terms of being able to really tailor product exactly to customers and what they want, when they want it. But all of that is we've got the technology and the tools. And now it's just more designing the systems and building the intelligence in to delivering that. So I feel really good about where we stand right now. And I just think it's -- we're going to get better and better in terms of tailoring our product to what customers want, when they want it and for what they're willing to pay.

David Vernon

Okay. So turning to the balance sheet and CapEx for a little bit. Obviously, we're in a little bit of a CapEx holiday. How do we think about what a five year or a more normalized view of capital spending would be? So for investors that maybe not familiar with the story, American bought a lot of airplanes before the pandemic, coming out of it has got a younger fleet, has got a lower aircraft capital requirement here for the next one, two, three years-ish? If you can fill an…?

Robert Isom

Let me start with this. I'll just say this. I'm sure glad I'm not out there buying a lot of aircraft right now, okay? High interest rate environment, production issues, which I'm sure -- I know our partners at Boeing and Airbus are going to work to correct but it's a lot of work. And fortunately, we went through all of that prior to the pandemic and even during the pandemic. And we've gotten to a place where our fleet is the youngest in the business.

And yes, because of quite frankly, delivery delays, we have a little bit of a lull in terms of capital spending this year, but we're taking deliveries. But as we take a look out in the future, Devon can comment on this, I think we're going to get to a point where, look, we're going to need 30 to 40 -- 30 to 50 aircraft kind of a year to maintain our growth plans. And in that, it's a very reasonable level of capital spend that we are really interested in getting away from kind of these massive investments and really spread that out in a smooth way.

And so as you look forward, I think we'll be in that kind of period, and you're going to manage the fleet in a way that allows us to really spread and even out those aircraft deliveries.

Devon May

So like Robert said, we're thrilled with the fleet we have today. And this CapEx holiday, as you called it, is like well earned. We spent well over $30 billion on aircraft CapEx between 2014 and 2020. We brought on 585 airplanes between mainline and regional over that period. So this year, total CapEx is $2.3 billion, about $1.5 billion of which is aircraft related. Next year, we have a guide out there for approximately $3.5 billion of CapEx. And as Robert said, that should be like the normalized rate or probably somewhere between $3 billion, maybe it touches something slightly north of $4 billion over time. But you won't see us go from the level we're at today to some massive number because the fleet is in great shape. We have what's by far the youngest fleet amongst the network carriers. It's a simple fleet. All the airplanes we have in it today are core to the fleet. So it's A320 family, 737 family and then 777s and 787s. So it's a simplified fleet. It's young. It's efficient at this point. We like the CapEx we have this year. Obviously, we would have liked to have a few more airplanes, but because the delivery delays, we didn't get them. But next year, $3.5 billion feels pretty good, and we'll be somewhere in that kind of 3 billion to 4 billion or so range of CapEx going forward.

David Vernon

And what's the right number of aircraft you should be taking in to maintain your fleet age given the size you are in your growth…?

Robert Isom

We're not managing it for -- from a fleet age perspective. We want to have the right aircraft out there to serve the markets that we want to fly, too, and then also meet any kind of growth requirements. At the same time, we're really flexible. And as Devon said, we really like our fleet because, hey, over time, whether it's taking new deliveries adding used aircraft every now and then or having the capability to change and ultimately retire some aircraft. We've got a really flexible fleet.

David Vernon

Okay. And then the other competing source of cash, obviously, the debt reduction and the deleveraging on the balance sheet. We do have a fairly large set maturities if I'm right, coming up in '24?

Robert Isom

'25.

David Vernon

Could you maybe kind of give us a sense for how that looks in the next couple of years? How do we manage that, how do we either step over that cliff or restructure that cliff?

Robert Isom

I'll start and Devon can fill in the blanks. Look, 2025 is something that we've been focused on. And we actually, earlier this year, made a pretty big paydown on that of -- what was it?

Devon May

We did a refinancing of $1.75 billion. So we pushed out some of that.

Robert Isom

So spread that out. And then for us, look, we -- at the end of the first quarter, we said we had $14.5 billion of cash on hand. As the business stabilizes and really grows in the future, that's nearly -- it's more than double the level of cash that we kept on hand to run the business. And so I think that there's going to be an opportunity to use that potentially to further strengthen the balance sheet.

And as we take a look out to 2025, that's where we're going to be focused. And right now, we don't see anything out there that is of outsized concern. And the reason that I'm really positive on that is because we said that we're going to pull down $15 billion of total debt by the end of 2025. We're 60% of the way through that. And I just see us being able to hopefully accelerate from here.

Devon May

Yes. Listen, we said I guess, it's almost two years ago, we're going to do the $15 billion debt reduction program. We're $9 billion of the way through it. We've talked about by the end of this year, we'll be $10 billion to $11 billion all the way through that plan. As we get closer to 2025, we'll decide what if that debt stack will refinance and what we will pay down. But it's nice to have a CapEx profile like we have today. It's great to be producing or expected to produce something close to $3 billion of free cash flow this year. We expect to produce strong free cash flow again next year, if we're able to do that, we're not concerned about meeting our obligations with the 2025 debt stack.

David Vernon

Based on what we see today, I think that's eminently reasonable. But as you think about maybe what a downside case looks like, right? I mean this industry has been through a lot. If we end up in a weaker demand environment, obviously, you got a little bit of weaker oil to cushion that. How do you think about what a downside scenario might look like American in an event where things actually did unwind because it's -- the way most investors look at the industry on a unit basis, you can get some very scary numbers very, very quickly by playing around with those metrics. Like how do you think about what a reasonable downside case might look like for the year?

Robert Isom

David, I'll start with this, which is, look, we're not -- American Airlines is not back to capacity level that we flew in 2019. And I'd start there. I said before that we would be able to profitably deploy more aircraft in our hubs today. We've got growth over last year that we projected and that were more or less delivering on -- but we start from a position of, hey, look, we're not growing anywhere near what other airlines are. And we think that we have core at the airline that were planned to that will be profitable.

We've just gone through the worst recession you can imagine. And look, we're out here and we've got a plan that is really positive as we go forward. So I have great confidence that no matter what comes our way that we'll be able to manage. I think we're better situated than other airlines because we haven't been as aggressive with deploying growth or having to depend on growth to produce a margin. And ultimately, we've got both a fleet, a network that I think is going to be profitable as we go through whatever comes our way.

And to that end as well, I do also think that there are still constraints in the industry, certainly in the short run. Whether that's from an aircraft manufacturing perspective, from a pilot perspective, from an aerospace perspective, I think all that is still working to keep a little bit of a supply and demand imbalance, more so on the supply side. That's something we're going to work through over time. But in terms of kind of short-term issues, American is really well prepared. And let's face it, though. As we've seen in the summer and as we take a look even out further, there are no signs of a slackening of demand.

David Vernon

Okay. So I do want to congratulate you on the performance and the completion factor, right? And we talked a lot when you took the job a little while back around that being the focus. We just got to block and tackle, block and tackle, block and tackling can get you to a certain level of profitability. But as you think about what you want American to kind of be known for? Like what is the -- where does American fit in the constellation of airlines, right? You've got Delta over there with the Atlanta hub? You have a lot of international capacity.

What is it about American that is going to be, in a way, differentiated source of strength? How do you think about what that future vision kind of looks like? Because -- it's great to say, hey, we're not going to be the guys with the worst completion factor anymore. And going to run a better airline, and I think you've kind of proven that. But it's -- but I do sometimes get asked the question like what is American going to be when it grows up? Is it going to be a premium airline? Is it going to be international end? Where does it fit in the constellation of the industry?

Robert Isom

Okay. Well, Yes, the airline the size we are is the global hub and spoke carrier. Look, we're going to have to serve customers that are at the highest level of premium end and also have a product for those that are very leisure-oriented, and we'll do that. But to serve any of those customers, David, you have to start with network, okay? And on that front, people are going to know American that you can look to American to have the best network, the best set of relationships that help you get to where you want to go in a seamless fashion.

Now that is something that I think is probably underappreciated today in that, not only is our domestic network and the prices that we fly, in the hubs that we fly, and the partnerships that we have, I think that we already have a pretty winning hand in that. Then add to that, though, that in terms of loyalty programs and in terms of people wanting to be part of the American Airlines ecosystem, we're going to have a winning loyalty program and relationships with partners that really help the AAdvantage currency be something that is rewarding in a way for travel and also for being part of American.

David Vernon

And the network, I think you talked a little bit about the Sunbelt hub, the strength there. What's different about that than other airlines? What makes that a better place to be an airline than brand X?

Robert Isom

No, no, no. Look, we have large operations in -- everywhere throughout the country. I'm really proud of our regional network and the small cities that we can serve that gets into having this broadest network.

I think that also to really be that airline that people want to be a part of from a loyalty perspective or from a network perspective, you got to be where they're living, too. And you'll see, we all know that both from a commerce perspective and also from a population perspective. Look, Dallas-Fort Worth and the Phoenix area, Miami, Charlotte area, this is some of the fastest growing parts of the country from a population perspective and from a commerce perspective and that bodes well for the long run.

David Vernon

Excellent. So we're coming at the end of our allotted time. I actually give you a chance to kind of give your message out to investors what -- why American Airlines is a good place to put money to work, what's underappreciated about the story. It's kind of a free form open ending for you, so.

Robert Isom

That I'll just say this. Look, I don't think American -- and certainly, our stock price reflects all that we've done so far. And I can't blame anybody for that. Look, we've shown that we can be profitable over this past year at a pretty material level. We've proven that we can run a reliable airline. But it hasn't really made a tremendous impact yet in terms of how the company is being valued. And so for that, we just must continue to deliver, and we're set to do that.

And for those that are saying, hey, I don't believe the story. Just wait. And on that front, we're going to be continuing to really write chapters of the story but then execute them. So as I mentioned, what I'd like to be able to talk to you about at the end of this year, and I'm confident that we will and we've run a reliable airline over the summer that we have fully negotiated and have a pilot agreement in place, that we've made additional progress in terms of strengthening our balance sheet that we really have gotten the airline back on track to deploy assets at a more fully utilized level.

And then to add to that, though, I think that for American, you also have to take a look at the fact that we're poised to take advantage of the footprint that we have in the United States and where we fly and how we connect with our partners. And also, there's opportunity as well with our co-brand partners.

So as we go forward, we've got this great baseline. We add to it from a commercial perspective. But then the final kicker is that we can be much more efficient overall as a company. And we are just now getting our hands into thinking about what we can do differently in terms of deploying technology, and we look forward to telling you more about that as time comes later this year.

David Vernon

Excellent. Well, with that, I would like to thank you guys both for joining us on stage, Scott and a lot from American as well. Thank you for coming out. Thank you all for attending our fireside chat here today, and we hope you enjoy the rest of our conference. Thank you.