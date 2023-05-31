Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 8:29 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amit Berry - Investor Relations

Tom Siebel - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Juho Parkkinen - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kingsley Crane - Canaccord Genuity

Pat Walravens - JMP Securities

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

John Katsingris - Wedbush

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Adam Bergere - Bank of America

Noah Harman - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day and welcome to the C3 AI’s Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023, which ended on April 30 2023. My name is Amit Berry and I lead Investor Relations at C3.ai.

With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Juho Parkkinen, Chief Financial Officer.

After market close today, we issued a press release with details regarding our fourth quarter results, as well as the supplemental of our results, both of which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.c3.ai. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our IR website following the conclusion of the call.

During today's call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered representative of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our filings with the SEC. All figures will be discussed on

