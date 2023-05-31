Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Go For The Value Factor; Think About IVE

May 31, 2023 9:31 PM ETiShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)SCHV, SPYV, VTV, SPY
Summary

  • Value factor investing has regained an advantage over growth stocks, with iShares S&P 500 Value ETF being a popular choice for investors.
  • IVE offers a diversified range of holdings, with a focus on the financial sector; yet it offers good diversification.
  • However, IVE's expense ratio and performance may not lead to it being the most optimal choice for investors, with alternatives like Vanguard's Value ETF potentially presenting a better case.

Stock market data on a trading screen. Graphs, financial figures and USD currency signs.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Value factor investing has been historically perceived to deliver strong returns. While the most prominent value investors rely on stock picking, for the average retail investors that want a more passive and diversifiable strategy, many Value ETFs

Chart
Data by YCharts

Sector Composition

iShares

Value vs growth

schwab.com

Nasdaq value

schwab.com

ETF metrics

ETF.com

Value ETF comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

IVE vs S&P

Portfolio Visualizer

Financial Analyst, interested in U.S equities, examining Growth, Dividend Growth and Value Investment opportunities, as well as ETFs.  Accounting and Finance Graduate. CFA level ΙI candidate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

