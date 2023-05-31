Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 8:44 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.83K Followers

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Hansen - Director of IR

Peter Gassner - CEO

Paul Shawah - EVP, Commercial Strategy

Brent Bowman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Vruwink - Baird

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer & Company

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Richard Poland - RBC Capital Markets

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Hannah Rudoff - Piper Sandler

Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Stephanie Davis - SVB Securities

Tyler Radke - Citi

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Stanislav Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Veeva Systems' Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Gunnar Hansen, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gunnar Hansen

Good afternoon, and welcome to Veeva's fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings conference call for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. As a reminder, we posted prepared remarks on Veeva's Investor Relations website just after 1:00 p.m. Pacific today. We hope you have had a chance to read them before our call.

Today's call will be used primarily for Q&A. With me today for Q&A are Peter Gassner, our Chief Executive Officer; Paul Shawah, EVP, Commercial Strategy; and Brent Bowman, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding trends, our strategies and the anticipated performance of the business, including guidance regarding future financial results. These forward-looking statements will be based on our current views and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the risks listed in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our most recent filing on Form 10-K.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.