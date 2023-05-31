Corning Incorporated (GLW) Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 May 31, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Wendell Weeks - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Evenson - Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

Laurent Yoon - Bernstein

Laurent Yoon



We'll get this started. Thank you everybody for making the time to come to the Fireside Chat with Corning. I would like to introduce – first of all, my name is Laurent Yoon. I'm the Telecom Media Analyst at Bernstein. It's my privilege to host Wendell Weeks, Chairman and CEO of Corning and Jeff Evenson, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

We'll kick off the session with remarks from Wendell.

Wendell Weeks

Great! Thanks Laurent.

Laurent Yoon



Thank you.

Wendell Weeks



Hi everyone! A few quick remarks to give you a quick background on where we are right now and where we're going next. Before we get started, please remember, I will be making forward-looking statements because backward ones would be boring and actual results may differ materially.

Additionally, I will be using core performance metrics. Today, what I want to quickly do is share some insight on where we were focused during the pandemic period and now how our priorities are shifting as the world moves through the pandemic after effects that are still rippling across the economy and our markets. And why we expect to emerge out the other side of this with really strong growth, accompanied by very strong operating leverage. So let's dive in.

Since the pandemic hit, our kind of priorities have been simple and straightforward. We wanted to protect our people and we wanted to deliver for our customers. So we acted really swiftly to safeguard our employees and facilities around the world. We also contributed to the global health fight, refocusing our entire pharmaceutical packaging operation to directly combat the pandemic. We've supported now the delivery of more than 8 billion COVID-19 vaccines in more than 50 countries.

And across the company, all of our actions reflected a fundamental commitment to our customers. For example, we had a very large number of our suppliers declared force majeure and we've never declared one. So as a result, so when supply chain suffered from shortages, stalled due to transit challenges, our sourcing team ensured reliable supply. When global shipping was crippled by log jams, we found a way to reach our customers with the product they needed, however was required.

Now to deliver to this level, we made some deliberate operational shifts. We operated with elevated staffing and higher than normal inventory levels. In addition, we faced persistent and often unpredictable inflation, which added to the cost of the raw materials we purchased, the cost to produce and ship our product and the inventory we maintained.

So of course, this prioritization of our people and our customers ultimately impacted our profitability and cash flow. And now that the world's beginning to recover from the pandemic's impacts, we believe that it was appropriate and urgent to focus on an additional priority, which is to improve our profitability and our cash flow and return our operations to pre-pandemic levels.

So despite the fact that the external environment continues to reflect the after effects of the pandemic with markets constituting about 70% of our sales, facing what is essentially recession level demand. Despite that, we expect our profitability and cash flow to be on an upward slope, and here's what we're doing to drive that improvement.

We're aligning our cost structure to demand levels. More importantly, we've been able to improve our yields, reduce our staffing levels and get closer to our benchmark historical productivity metrics. Because it is not the requirement anymore to carry highly elevated staffing levels to make sure our factories run, sort of no matter what is happening with the pandemic. We're making great progress, ensuring the right output at the right cost at every level and at every plant. And we no longer require elevated inventory to ensure our ability to meet customer needs, so we're bringing inventory down across the company.

In terms of inflation, we've effectively raised prices and we'll continue to appropriately share inflated cost with our customers. The latest being our recently announced 20% increase in display glass substrate prices globally, which followed a significant fiber and cable price increase during the fourth quarter. So in total, we expect our actions to improve profitability and cash flow, even at these depressed sales levels.

And first quarter results really demonstrated the progress of that reprioritization. We said we expected sales to decline by greater than normal seasonality, but that our margins would increase. That is exactly how it played out despite a 7% sequential sales decline. Core gross and operating margin, both expanded sequentially, 160 and 150 basis points respectively. And as the after effects of the pandemic continue to impact the global economy, we expect our profitability and cash flow to continue to improve despite temporarily muted sales levels.

Looking further out, our sales will recover. And when they do, we expect to show significant operating leverage. In fact, as we move beyond recession level demand and other aftereffects of the pandemic, we believe our growth prospects are quite robust. Sort of across our portfolio, our capabilities play a central role in strong secular trends, which are playing out in both our established markets, as well as exciting new areas.

At the heart of our growth strategy is what we call our more Corning approach. We invest to lead in technologies and capabilities that are vital to progress, and we apply that expertise to anticipate and evolve around important secular trends. In doing so, we help our customers move their industries forward and recreate opportunities to drive more of our content into their ecosystems. Consider our work in the automotive market a good example.

So as we've said before, we're pursuing $100 per car opportunity. I mean, so let's unpack that. Let's start with ICE vehicles, where we're seeing an excellent example of more Corning play out despite the shift to electric. This year marks the 50th anniversary of our emissions control business and when we rose to the call of the Clean Air Act with our invention of Cellular Ceramic Substrates, which became the global standard for automotive catalytic converters.

Over the past half century, we've leveraged our deep relationships in the industry to support the proliferation of clean air technologies, helping our customers meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations. As Europe and China for example, have heightened regulations over time, our gasoline particulate filters have helped automakers eliminate harmful, microscopic particles and meet new emission standards.

So in more Corning terms, our original ceramic substrate content represents about $15 per car today. Adoption of our GPF technology tripled our dollar per car opportunity. As a result, GPF adoption has contributed to our outperformance over the past several years. Global auto production is actually down 15% since its peak in 2017, yet we've grown our auto sales more than 45% in the same period.

And what's exciting now is that the recent EPA proposal calling for greater emission standards here in the U.S. as the government continues to pursue cleaner air, GPFs would therefore be required if it is adopted, to be used on internal combustion vehicles, boosting our content in a very large, significant domestic market.

So we expect GPF adoption in the U.S. to be an important component of our more Corning growth in our environmental segment, even as BEV adoption increases throughout the decade. In fact, even if BEV adoption grows to over 40% of all vehicles bought worldwide, our environmental business in ICE will still grow.

Next, Corning's capabilities are helping truly advance the rapid growth in battery electric vehicles and we're positioned to benefit significantly as that adoption increases. We've been helping advance the industry's biggest transformation in the past 100 years by providing technical glass solutions where before there weren't any, new optics packages, part-making capabilities for everything from sensors to new laminate exteriors, to large curved interior displays, to curved mirrors for heads up displays.

And we're at the heart of these ongoing advancements in automotive design, connectivity and autonomy, and as our auto glass business has already been awarded and is actively servicing, over $1 billion dollars of multi-year business, including several electric vehicles with over $100 of our content in those models already. So that's a prime example of more Corning. As the industry shifts to more battery electric vehicles, we have an even stronger market position and a greater content opportunity per car.

Now I'd like to shift gears and talk about some of our new work in optical communications, and it's an area that's been garnering a lot of attention in the news. Trends in artificial intelligence create a very significant, more Corning opportunity. Large language models and other cutting edge AI algorithms require big numerical calculations and one way to quantify big, uses the computational power necessary to train a model.

Recent research identified three areas of AI based on the 121 Milestone Machine Learning models that had been published between 1952 and 2022. The pre-deep learning era really began in 1952 and ended in 2010. Training the initial model required about 30,000 floating point operations per second, and the requirement for future milestone models doubled about every 21 months. The pace is just slightly faster than Moore's Law, which observes that chip performance doubles about every two years.

The deep learning era began in 2010. Training the initial deep learning model required slightly more than 20 billion times the computational power of the initial machine learning model in 1952. Now this requires to train subsequent milestone models that just keeps doubling about every six months or equivalent to the factor of 16 over two years, so very dramatic growth in the computational requirements.

The new large language model era began in 2015. Training the initial model required about 6 million times more computational power than the initial deep learning model. Our requirements to train subsequent milestone models are doubling about every 10 months or more than a factor of five every two years. So although it may become less extreme over time, the divergence between Moore's law of chip performance doubling every two years, and AI training loads growing by a factor of five to 16 every two years is likely to remain for the foreseeable future. To address the divergence, AI leaders are increasingly increasing the number by a significant amount of GPUs.

A machine to train a model, such as current versions of ChatGPT uses about 5,000 GPUs. We expect to see 10,000 GPU machines soon and for the number of GPUs per machine, to grow significantly beyond that over the next few years, and leaders in AI will likely deploy many of these machines each year. Additionally, the GPUs in these machines will be highly interconnected and this is the change statement for Corning. This is where more Corning comes into play.

In today's hyperscale data centers, most of the traffic is sent to a top or middle of the rack switch and forwarded to a server for processing. In contrast, modern AI algorithms typically rely on sharing the resources through a second network within the machine. Sharing requires an additional fiber-rich network most often implemented using pre-terminated fiber links where we are a clear leader.

So the takeaway is that the emerging AI architectures represent a step change in passive optical content. We estimate that 5x to 10x more optical connectivity will be required in future large language model data centers versus most of today's hyperscale architectures. So already we're involved in designing those and in many new projects with low single digit, hundreds of dollars per GPU in our passive optical content. So we also see multiple more Corning opportunities to grow our dollar content per GPU.

So AI is really a big opportunity for us in addition to the passive optics. Corning is also a leader in the glass for EUV lithography, which is the primary approach to fabricating more advanced GPUs for AI. We're also a leader in optical components for the semiconductor test and measurement equipment and an ultra-pure polysilicon that is the starting point for every processor.

Now, I'd like to note just one more quick exciting area where more Corning approach offers a compelling content opportunity, that is renewable energy. We've restarted idle capacity to capture growing demand for solar grade polysilicon, and I believe we can make an additional contribution to a sustainable U.S. based supply chain which would involve us building $1 billion plus solar business that generates hundreds of millions of dollars in net income and cash per year. More to come in that space.

So here's where I'd like to leave you today. Near term, despite the fact that most of our end markets are depressed, we expect profitability and cashflow to improve. We're raising prices, restoring our traditional productivity ratios, bringing down inventory. Longer term, we feel really good about our growth portfolio, whether it's in automotive, cloud compute, broadband, 5G, solar, pharmaceutical packaging, next gen displays and cover materials, augmented reality and semiconductors.

And we're not just relying on recovery in our markets. We're building on some very deep relationships and insight we have because of our unique relationships with our customers. And so we're unlocking more Corning inventions to help bring really exciting technological transformations to life and help make the world just a little bit better.

With that, back to you, Laurent.

Laurent Yoon

Thank you. Perhaps I could call it a day since you answered most of the questions I have here.

Wendell Weeks

Awesome! I even gave you the French pronunciation of your name.

Laurent Yoon



Thank you very much.

Wendell Weeks

You're welcome.

Laurent Yoon



Before we begin dive into the questions, I would like to first recognize that you joined the company in 1983. So this year makes your 40th year with the company.

Wendell Weeks

So you're saying I'm old.

Laurent Yoon



No, not at all. But that in itself is an amazing accomplishment. And before the questions here, I wanted to ask an overarching question. Maybe one backdrop here is you joined the company in finance, held various key roles throughout your career, eventually becoming CEO in 2005. And since 2005, when Corning's total revenue was around $4.5 billion, it's roughly more than 3x of that today, which is quite impressive given that Corning actually manufactures things that you sell and those things actually usually last a quite long time, like fiber optics. And over that past couple of decades, the environment, the verticals that you play in have become more and more competitive every year and it's such an amazing accomplishment.

So one overarching question I'd like to start off with is, could you share with us some pivotal moments, decisions that you've been part of that kind of shaped where the company is today?

Wendell Weeks



Sure. 40 years long, damn. So I think probably the most important one, the most pivotal one for us was after the internet bubble collapsed and we were at – before that, we were so powerful in optic [ph] that that drove the bulk of our earnings. And so during that, you know our earning power really collapsed and we made a huge bet, which was we would double the amount of R&D that we would invest as a percent of sales. We'd focus it on three areas that were unproven, but we believe strongly in, which was fiber to the home, despite the fact that everybody claimed no one would buy fiber again, right.

The second is large size LCD for entertainment TV, despite the fact back then that was a novel idea. And then the final one was a new kind of filter for heavy duty diesel, to be able to make clean diesel clean – to be able to make diesel clean.

So we bet on all three of those, as well as started seeding what became our sort of three, four, five strategy. And that investment has meant that we are the clear leaders in all of our businesses, and though we invest about twice as much as most of our peers, we make even accounting for that investment about triple the amount of profitability. So that decision, that fundamental belief in our ability to invent our way through the structure has worked.

Laurent Yoon

I see. So those investments obviously playing out today, bringing the – collecting the fruits of that decision today.

Wendell Weeks

And then it sets off a flywheel where we then build that capability and then that turned into Gorilla, because we had the ability to create more glass capacity with improving productivity in display as that got bigger and bigger and until we had a free shot on goal when Steve Jobs picks up the phone and calls me and asks for help. And that became our mobile consumer electronics business and it turned our automotive glass business in.

So these things of when you build really core capabilities that you can reuse and repurpose, it takes and fundamentally changes the returns on innovation, so that we can become a company that can span 172 years and still keep growing sort of out, while all being within our core capabilities, but exploring new markets.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Laurent Yoon



Got it. So would like to definitely come back to your three, four, five strategy towards the end of the discussion, to kind of talk about the next horizon of the three, four, five strategy. But before we get there, I'd like to start off with some of the near term kind of structure of this discussion in those three parts: sort of the recent history, near term performance and sort of the longer term horizon strategy.

So obviously one thing that we all experienced is this period called COVID and for all of us, and especially for your company there were some tailwinds that came with COVID, right. The consumer demand for devices has gone up and enterprises and the carriers have invested in fiber and 5G and definitely kind of boosted your top line. You had record years during those times in terms – like every BU you had record years.

However, as you just mentioned, and more recently in other calls, half of your business is facing recession level demands, various outlets talking about softening demands and kind of reducing the forecast and so forth. And you've obviously made some adjustments kind of facing those challenges last year, as well as those adjustments continuing.

The first question with that backdrop is, we understand what you've done, but how sustainable is that? Is that something that you believe is like the adjustments that you made for the period or is this something like, have you found a new structure that could be sustainable in the foreseeable future?

And a follow-up question, the second part of that question is, you also mentioned that in the fourth quarter of last year, a couple of your competitors actually had negative earnings while you guys were able to actually still sustain profitability. How are you able to make those adjustments while the competitors have not been able to do that quickly?

Q - Laurent Yoon



Right. So I think there's two separate questions in there. The first is, can we continue really to improve our profitability and cashflow despite operating in a time period where the wind's not on our back, right. And yes, I think we can sustain it, primarily because if we increase price, that improves our profitability and if we bring our productivity ratios back to where we can run them, where we've done historically, before we even improve on it further, those two things all by themselves are going to drive an expanding wedge of profitability.

On cashflow, the other piece is we ran with hugely elevated inventories, so that we could make sure our customers didn't get shut down and we had enough raw materials and everything, right. So that means that we don't need to carry that anymore. So we'll just sort of thoughtfully bring those down, which will then further get more cash flow flowing through the system.

And we have in place the capacity we need to bounce up another, I don't know, $3 billion – $2 billion of revenue easily, right, without any new growth opportunities having to hit it, no new investments. So I think those things set the table well. Now we just got to figure out, what will the revenue be and we're trying to set a piece, so we can operate at these very depressed levels.

To why we're profitable and others aren't have less to do with our agility and more to do with since we invented almost all of these businesses. We tend to run with anywhere between a 20% and a 40% cost advantage, sometimes as low as 10%. And so in that same business, a competitor will have a much higher cost than us. So they'll lose money and we'll still make dough. We like it better if our competitors make money and we make more money, right. That's my preferred model, which is one of the reasons we're raising display prices dramatically.

As our competitors are losing money, shutting down capacity, yep, we're profitable. But you know what, that's not the appropriate sharing of the cost of dealing with the pandemic with our customers. So now as my customers start to recover, we want to rebalance that supply chain, so that folks like us get the appropriate level of profitability.

Laurent Yoon

Got it. So speaking of taking your share of the rebalancing in a category that you've invented optical communications, obviously it's the biggest part of your business, roughly 40% of the revenue, but it's also a lower margin product. Not low, but lower relative to other segments that you're in and that kind of reflects the competitive environment and the demand that we're seeing in the market today, the recent years.

How do you plan to stay competitive in the industry as the competition intensifies? You recently raised prices. I think you clearly articulated the demand side of the equation, that demand is coming, we see that. And your competitor is also seeing that demand as well and they will try to be aggressive as well. How do you plan to stay competitive in the optical communications part of the business?

A - Wendell Weeks



I think the critical thing is regionalization, is what's happening here, right? So first of all, the profitability tends to track with how much capital we need to deploy, right. So we have some aspects of optical where we’ll deploy very low capital amounts that tend to generate less margin. But – so what's happened, and one of the big change statements is this.

Way back when we used to do almost half of China's fiber business, the Chinese made a decision, which is they didn't want something as vital as their telecommunications network to be dependent on a U.S. flag. So they did a series of actions, all within you know – it's not worth talking about, but anyway that took and drove our share down from that level.

What's happened now is now other regions around the world have actually realized that what they want is an ability to do something as important as telecommunications, at least broadly within their region. And so today in something like fiber optics, the only real folks who can stand with us at all are mainly part of a highly subsidized Chinese ecosystem.

As barriers have gone up in U.S., in Europe, right, as also which are government related barriers, but then on top of that, big important customers saying, like no kidding, I need to have local supply chains, because this can't really continue the way it is, has took and meant the fact that our values that we've always had, which is always making the region where our customers are have tremendously increased in value.

So I would say competitive intensity is largely less than it used to be. And now the key question is, as fiber optics works its way into new areas, how does that cycle work? How do our customers who need to do it make their own investment model work? And at what rate are they going to go? I mean, I think that to me is the real question more than a competitive one.

Laurent Yoon

Got it. Then switching gears to then your display one, which may not be a regional business, that does seem like a more global business. I think their estimate is like 220 million display panels per year, etc., right.

A - Wendell Weeks



Pretty good for a next telecom guy.

Q - Laurent Yoon



Thank you very much. Obviously there's more demand and the sophistication and manufacturing technology becoming more and more important because the panel size become bigger. The quality of the display is obviously very important. You increase again prices, you just mentioned 20%, which is actually a pretty substantial price increase. Maybe an obvious question, but just to clarify, like given again the competition in the market, especially in the display side, what is the competitive advantage that you have that enables you to increase prices pretty substantially in a pretty short period of time? And the second part of that question is again, how sustainable is that in the foreseeable future?

A - Wendell Weeks



Well, on the price increase, let's see how I do, right. So we've announced it, right. No one's ever done anything like that at the display glass level. Panel makers have done it, right, but so, well let's see how I do before I talk about how much I sustain it.

Q - Laurent Yoon



Okay.

Wendell Weeks

The competitive position now is largely driven by – we have shifted to great big Gen 10.5 plants that manufacture most of the TVs you look at. One of – and that's integrated with our customers. And so you look at one of those things, one of a typical one would be about five kilometers around, we run 5K races around them, right, ours and our customer's piece, and the product goes right from our factory into theirs. So really the bulk of the competitive intensity is did you win at the beginning or not, and so that has helped reduce competitive intensity.

But this move is primarily driven by the fact that it's you know just – we're not going to have our shareholders have to support the needs of what our customers need for capital. I mean, we have to make sure that business works. It's been working well, but it can do better.

Q - Laurent Yoon



You got it.

Wendell Weeks

Is there anything to add to that?

Q - Laurent Yoon



No, I think that was great. The next question is on your environmental technology business or renewable energy business, the handlock business and maybe Jeff, you could start. If you don't mind I'd like to start with you on this one.

So obviously this is a growth business that has grown quite a bit in the past recent years, but not necessarily a very profitable one at this point, which is not expected. There's a need to invest in growth, of course. What do you think are the key levers to generate profitable growth for this business here or is it more hindered by the structure of the industry near term?

Jeff Evenson

Sure. I think as you look at the supply chain for solar, profitability varies across the supply chain. We're focused on polysilicon that goes into making the wafers that get deployed in a solar farm for instance.

We are a leader in the purity of that. That gets usually used for semiconductors, and then there's a solar grade that we sell into the solar market. We recently opened significant capacity in that because it became a profitable business again. And I think as we look at the supply chain and our ability to deliver capacity, our ability to verify the provenance of our, this is a French pronunciation, so that was a little homage.

Wendell Weeks

Well played, well played.

Jeff Evenson

Doubled it up with ‘homage’. That's a really important buying factor in that market today. We have long-term contracts in place that are definitely profitable for us at our production capacity. And as the demand continues to grow, we have additional capacity that we can bring online.

And then as you look down the solar supply chain, you obviously have to convert that polysilicon into wafers. That really has been made much more attractive financially by the recent IRA legislation and the importance of having a supply chain in the United States.

So I think historical behavior in this market is regionalizing. Maybe a little bit, some similarities to what Wendell talked about in the optical industry. And there are new incentives in place that do make these economically viable businesses to invest in.

Wendell Weeks

Yeah, I'd hit that last one. I think the key here is the incentives to build a North American-based supply chain are very high, that should make investments very profitable to make.

Laurent Yoon

Got it. Going on to another growth initiative that you have here, you talked about this today, automotive. Something I noticed in recent talks that you've given, as well as earnings calls, you've taken time to talk about the opportunities in automotive mentioned of roughly the total TAM. You take about $30 per car. You see that it's going to be over $100 of addressable per car and various opportunities you talked about to the exterior, interior, different components, that all makes sense. Could you elaborate on the timeline of – or do you have a view on what the timeline would be in terms of that growth going forward, especially because it's somewhat tied to like model changes.

Wendell Weeks

Totally, automotive moves slow. That's very true, right? So you win it. And then you got – it’s like delayed gratification and then like two or three years later you ship it, but it makes it more stable, which is nice.

So we would expect the knee in the curve to begin this year, is what we would expect. By the end of this year, we'd expect that knee to start to turn in the interior, because our new cold form technology has won so much of the interiors.

There's another event which can unlock a really significant revenue opportunity that we need to see the customers, the right customer launch it, which is for high autonomy models, what happens is you keep the camera system inside the cabin, and then you look out at the world and make sense right of what's going on and then that's what drives your car, helps drive your car.

So it turns out that now that camera is going to go through a glass which today is not built like an optical lens, it becomes an optical lens. And this has opened up an opportunity potentially for us to enter that business with brand new materials that are optimized for autonomy-based systems.

I still you know – I'm not convinced yet that it's going to turn because it's a lot more value per vehicle for us, but the customer who's doing it, he's really dedicated to it. We'll see their launch pretty soon, and when we see their launch, then the timeline will start we'll start making and selling next year.

Laurent Yoon

Given some of the recent, I'm sure you're having client discussions on the parts and like the timing and all that. Could you provide some views on whether this business is also more regional based on the client base, or is it also global?

Wendell Weeks

Depends on the piece. I'd say that it's – today auto's very global. I think it's too early to tell. Will it regionalize or not? For us since automotive glass is the second largest glass market in the world for exteriors and we barely participate, because there's never been technical before. So for us, whether it's regional or whether it's global, if we can actually crack into that, right, and turn what is a commodity product into a super high value display glass-like product, we're going to really like that. Globally or regionally, whichever way you take it, I do eat green eggs and ham, okay.

Laurent Yoon

Got it. Just a moment. Just realized that I should be looking at potential questions coming from the audience.

Wendell Weeks

Okay.

Jeff Evenson

I think one other real factor is the design specifications of a car. So I think when I joined Corning just over a decade ago, I think we were thinking about exteriors in a very different way than we think about it today. And the opportunities we have, where they're using our thin glasses as a laminate on the side lights would not have even been on the radar 10 years ago because the noise specifications of cars just didn't require that kind of silence. But some of the high-end EVs today do.

And I think it's one of those very Corning like opportunities where we take a distinctive set of capabilities and ability to combine them and start working closely with customers, and we find the needs over time. And I think that's really, I felt that need come sometime maybe early last year, in terms of our knowledge on this is the way it's going to be used and I think the production one comes later.

Wendell Weeks

I think you're right.

Laurent Yoon

You kind of touched on the next question I was going to have, which is around the opportunities, the future growth opportunities. And obviously automotive is, it seems like an important part of that narrative.

So thinking about longer-term future, obviously Corning has been a very innovative company for the past century, kind of invented some categories over the years. I just have a few on the list here; name a few, heat-resistant glass, you know cathode ray tubes that obviously used in TVs, optical lenses, spacecraft windows, fiber optics, etc., etc. And perhaps more importantly, the process innovations that enabled manufacturing at scale, and again, the list is very long.

Going back to your earlier comment on your three, four, five strategy, if I understood that correctly, there's like investing in three technologies, four manufacturing platforms. We're thinking about for five years, three, four, five, what's in store for us? So you've kind of laid out the clear picture of what you're doing now, your narrative around what the second, the back half of this year, you made that pretty clear in the earnings call. If we look beyond that, what's in store for us?

Wendell Weeks

Well, why don't you start? Because this is like where you live.

Jeff Evenson

Yeah, so first, I think my thinking around my emphasis and ability to predict has dramatically changed the way I approach it over the course of my career. And while I'm not even close to approaching 40 years as a professional, I've been around for a while now. And I realized that that is really hard and if you want to be consistent at being good, you need to do things where you can win in multiple ways.

And a big idea in the three, four, five, especially the three and the four part is we have three core technologies; glass science, optical physics, ceramic science, and that combined closely with four manufacturing engineering platforms. And really if you take any one of those, we are at the top in the world. And if you combine them all, we're really the only ones who do it and can combine it.

So for me, it's about figuring out big areas with lots of change going on, where what we're good at is relevant. And where that gets applied over time can dramatically change. I think automotive or I think interior, we started out thinking this was really an aesthetic choice. And then we thought of it as it's – well, it's about the user interface and people want to make touch panels more like smartphones because that's what consumers are used to. And now we realize cars get updated through the year. And if you implement a lot of the controls through glass, you can change and improve that interface over time. This is actually integral to what people are doing.

And I think so that's a long preface to say, maybe your boilerplate forward-looking statement that I think we've reached a point where we can work on things like augmented reality, which is about how you move light over short distances. We can work on things like making a mobile consumer electronic device scratch-proof that we started out with watches and then camera lenses and now maybe we can do bigger devices. We try to build on those and reuse and reapply what we learned. But for me right now, I guess I think automotive glass is super exciting area. Lots of change continues. I'm increasingly convinced that we bring distinctive capabilities that can really win.

The AI work that Wendell talked about today, I think is super exciting. One, we cut it out when we started saying things like, if you're going to do 5,000 in clusters of 256, you need 20 of them together to train the model. If you go to 40, that increases the number of connections by more than a factor of four. You know, it's an exponential growth where lots of the innovations we do around pre-connectorizing systems and structured wiring are a really big deal.

I think in terms of benefit to adding some of the things we're doing in gene therapy are super exciting, because it allows completely new modalities of therapy that are starting to be proven effective. So lots of exciting things to go to work on every day.

Wendell Weeks

I got nothing to add to that. That's cool.

Laurent Yoon

Okay. We're doing quite well on time. I'd like to throw in just two more questions. One is an offshoot question. So you obviously lead an iconic American industrials company, industrials tech company. You also sit on the board of maybe the most iconic internet company, Amazon. And when I thought about that, maybe there are more similarities between the two companies than differences, right? Operational excellence, chipping away on growth, getting into new areas, investing in new adjacencies, etc., etc. Could you comment on perhaps like, what are some of the overlaps and if there's any lessons that could be applicable to Corning?

Wendell Weeks

Well, the biggest difference is their total addressable market is bigger. Few percent of retails worth more than 70% of display. So anyway, so there's that right.

I joined the Amazon Board originally because Jeff like worked me over for about three years on exactly the point that you were on, that I could actually bring something there because of the experience at Corning and what he could, and what Amazon would do is inform tremendously sort of potentially where Corning needed to go in the material space. And as always, that guy was right.

And so whether it's on stuff like these new large language models, whether it's on what's going to happen in hyper, whether or not it's what do you need for new Kuiper [ph] constellations to make that solar work. There's all these areas where we've gotten really good insight and has helped us position. As well as for me is the selfish part, I mean Jeff is, and he's the goat man. He's the greatest of all time, that guys awesome, right. So I learned from him all the frigging time that's made us better in that way. He'd say I've been helpful to Amazon, but I think I've gotten much more out of it probably than I've given.

Laurent Yoon

All right, to wrap it up, one last question. So whether through the challenges, you're weathering through some challenges now, increased prices, managing margins, you consistently talked about returning value to shareholders. It's been a very consistent message. So things look frankly pretty good, but in the midst of all this, the question for each one of you is what keeps you up at night?

Wendell Weeks

You go first?

Jeff Evenson

I'll go first. I think that there is more uncertainty out there than I've been involved in my professional career. And it's not because maybe the magnitude of each one, but the sources of uncertainty and there are multiple sources of uncertainty. Like it's not just economics, it could be geopolitics, its how much extra people bought to deliver for their own customers during the pandemic. All of these things are really difficult to know and hard to predict and if you put them all together, it's tough and it makes me a little bit cautious on the near term. That's it for me.

Wendell Weeks

I think mine is similar, but a little different. I think the pandemic is a bigger change in the world, what it meant and what people did to deal with it, and what governments did to try to help right. And I think and then what it did with relationships, what it did between relationships between countries, what it did between relationships between ourselves and our customers, between employers and their people, between folks and work and I think that huge dramatic change is we're still figuring out as a world, like how is this going to really work its way through? What is, because people overdid something in one area during the pandemic, is it just come back reversion to mean or what is it like, is there a real change?

And then the other example that's going on is in the midst of large language models, you're looking at perhaps for me being old, right, this is like looking at this, I react to it the same way as the first time sort of worked with the internet and what it could mean. And those two big things I think are big, massive change models that are changing like where are you going to be regionalized in a business, right. What does scale mean anymore with large language models, right? What has it become, the importance of latency? What is the of course like also from a technical standpoint and then from a how people work standpoint, I’d agree with him, it's harder to predict than it once was.

I don't know, what do you think? Is what you're supposed to do now is predict stuff, right? So versus your time in telecom, now what do you think?

Laurent Yoon

I've been told that my job is not to predict, but to debate and take a side.

Wendell Weeks

Okay.

Laurent Yoon

With that, thank you so much for coming.

Wendell Weeks

Thanks.

Laurent Yoon

Thank you.