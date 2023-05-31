Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Thermo Fisher, But With Caution

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific has experienced significant growth over the past 20 years, with a 14% CAGR in revenue and a 17% CAGR in adjusted EPS.
  • Despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, the company maintains strong guidance for 2023, with a focus on rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
  • TMO stock is currently trading at a premium but for good reasons. Today's price is still a good entry point but I would recommend to add only on weakness.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Canada office in Mississauga, ON, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been a quiet winner for many decades now, with the stock returning about 2,800% in the last 20 years, compounding revenue and profits like crazy and growing into the $200 billion behemoth of today.

slide showing thermo fisher's four business segments

Thermo Fisher Investor Day May 2023

slide showing thermo fisher growth strategy and long term growth target

Thermo Fisher Investor Day May 2023

Thermo Fisher debt structure between 2023 and 2030

Thermo Fisher Q1 2023 Reconciliation of Financial Information

This article was written by

Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
193 Followers
I am interested in finding favourable risk-reward bets that I can hold for the very long term. Focused on high quality companies with proven track record and meaningful growth ahead.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

