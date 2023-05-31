Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 9:02 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Spencer - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

Marc Benioff - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Millham - President and Chief Operating Officer

Amy Weaver - President and Chief Finance Officer

Srini Tallapragada - Head of Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Kirk Materne - Evercore

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to Salesforce Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to hand over the conference to your speaker, Mike Spencer, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Mike Spencer

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us today on our fiscal 2024 first quarter results conference call. Our press release, SEC filings, and a replay of today's call can be found on our website. With me on the call today is Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO; Amy Weaver, President and Chief Finance Officer; and Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and guidance can be found in our earnings and press release. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which could change. Should any of these risks materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A description of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our

