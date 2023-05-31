Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Much Money Do I Actually Need To Retire Early?

May 31, 2023 10:06 PM ET
Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
9.06K Followers

Summary

  • Retiring early may require less money than you think.
  • Historical data confirms how a 0% principal withdrawal rate enhances portfolio safety.
  • In both worst and best case scenarios, 6% to 34% cash reserves reduce portfolio risks far more substantially than a Monte Carlo retirement calculation suggests.
  • The main risks to consider are higher spending than anticipated and dividend cuts, which can be managed through careful planning and diversification.

Portrait of thoughtful man

izusek

A History Of The 0% Withdrawal Rate Portfolio

You have no interest in spending down your principal during retirement. On the contrary, what you want is to grow your principal during retirement.

The best way to do that, of

Chart of future returns

Scenario 1 - smooth stock prices (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

Calculating bankruptcy risk

Worst Case Scenario (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

Chart of future returns

Worst Case with Cash (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

Calculating future returns

Great Outcome (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

Chart of future returns

Cash is Golden (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

Chart of future returns

The Real Benefit of Safe Dividends and a 0% Withdrawal Portfolio (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

Author's stock holdings

Author's Biases and Holdings (Author's Spreadsheet)

This article was written by

Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
9.06K Followers
Individual value investor with strong penchant for dividend growth.  A former tax and estates attorney who retired in his early 40s and expatriated to Lisbon, Portugal with his family. Now writes about tax law, portfolio strategy and life in sunny Portugal and tutors students in personal financial planning.Association with SA author Evelyn TriasContributor, CNBCProducer of "The Quarterly Compounder" channel on YouTube.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor and nothing in this article or the attached spreadsheet is investment advice. The data and the calculations are not guaranteed and cannot be relied upon for any reason other than entertainment value.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.