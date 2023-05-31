How Much Money Do I Actually Need To Retire Early?

izusek

A History Of The 0% Withdrawal Rate Portfolio

You have no interest in spending down your principal during retirement. On the contrary, what you want is to grow your principal during retirement.

The best way to do that, of course, is to simply not ever spend principal. Some financial advisors talk about withdrawing 3% or 4% from your portfolio principal each year. Forget that! Your plan is to get to a point where you withdraw 0% per year and live entirely off self-replenishing dividends that your companies will (hopefully) raise at a rate that's faster than inflation. In fact, you plan to continue using the power of compounding long into retirement, adding to your principal each year with your dividend savings.

The question is, how much money do you need to put that plan into action, and does it actually work in the real world?

To find out, I used historical stock market data that is available on Professor Robert Shiller's homepage and calculated the average dividend growth on the S&P 500 for the past 50 years. What I found is that since 1973, a hypothetical S&P 500 portfolio (including reinvested dividends) delivered 6.47% dividend growth per year on average, with an average dividend yield of 2.78% per year.

So with those numbers in mind, let's now imagine that you're a successful 40-year-old. You have built a stock portfolio worth $1,000,000 that yields $27,800 in annual dividends (based off the 2.78% average S&P 500 dividends yield). Your current spending per year is $40,000, and you expect that spending to increase each year by the Federal Reserve's target inflation rate of 2%. Your dividend income doesn't quite cover your costs yet, but your plan is to get to that point later in retirement.

Assume that you will live to age 100 and that your portfolio's average capital growth rate equals the market's average 6.47% compound dividend growth rate over the last 50 years. What does your projected portfolio principal look like throughout your retirement years?

Scenario 1 - smooth stock prices (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

The answer is that your portfolio would be worth over $37,700,000 by the time you are age 100, which is worth about $11,500,000 in today's dollars adjusted for inflation. If you were only looking through rose-colored lenses at those numbers, could you afford to retire at age 40 with a $1,000,000 portfolio? The answer is "easily."

But there are a couple of flies in the ointment - the most obvious being that stock prices are volatile. Since your spending currently exceeds your portfolio dividend income, you will need to sell shares periodically to cover the shortfall. I calculate that you'd come up short for the first 11 years and need to sell roughly $80,000 worth of principal during that time. Well, a lot can happen in 11 years. Or more precisely, a lot of bad stuff can happen during an 11-year period.

A Worst-Case Scenario...

What if you are unlucky? For example, what if in year 2 of your retirement, the stock market crashes by 50% and takes 10 years to recover? Worse, assume that your portfolio dividends also get cut by 50% at the same time! In that doomsday scenario, you'd end up bankrupt by year 34 in your retirement.

Worst Case Scenario (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

What's the solution? Cash.

Start out with enough cash that you can cover all of your spending shortfall during the early years of your retirement. Stick to your original plan of never needing to sell a single share of stock for the rest of your life. By my calculations, to avoid selling shares in this worst-case scenario you'd need to start with roughly $345,000 of cash in a 3% yielding money market and draw that cash balance down until your portfolio covers all of your spending needs. Here's how the scenario would play out: you would end up with a portfolio worth nearly $33,000,000 by the time you are age 100.

Historically speaking, it's just really tough to go bankrupt with a zero percent withdrawal portfolio combined with a good, healthy supply of cash.

Worst Case with Cash (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

A Not As Bad Worst-Case Scenario...

But what are the chances that dividends get cut by 50% at the same time as stock prices crash? Looking through Professor Robert Shiller's data on the entire history of the stock market, that's only happened once - during the Great Depression (starting at a pre-crash peak in 1929 and ending in 1935). In other words, the chances are low but if it has happened before, it could always happen again.

The story changes, though, if you look at the data in a slightly different way. If you take a hypothetical portfolio where all dividends are reinvested over a ten-year period, how many times since 1871 would your portfolio end up with lower dividends at year ten than year one? According to Professor Shiller's data, I calculate that the answer is that happened during 13 years out of the past 152. The worst example of ten-year portfolio dividend cuts was a nearly 34% dividend cut from the peak of the market in 1929, before the great crash.

So, let's use those numbers. Suppose stock prices crash by 50% in your second year of retirement and your dividends are cut only by 34%. By my calculations, you'd need starting cash of $210,000 in order to never sell a single share of stock during your retirement. You'd actually start adding dividend savings to your portfolio by year 20 and end up with a portfolio worth over $48,000,000 by age 100.

Great Outcome (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author) Cash is Golden (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

Market Crashes Can Benefit Retirees When Dividends Remain Intact.

What if your dividends are never cut - even if the stock market crashes by 50%? First of all, is that even possible?

The answer is "yes." There are plenty of companies that, for example, did not cut dividends either during the last financial crisis or during the Covid19 lockdown. You already know some of the names. Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), Exxon (XOM)... the list goes on. (Safety-obsessed dividend growth investors like me can find any number of articles here on Seeking Alpha on the subject of how to identify such companies prospectively to build a reliable dividend growth portfolio).

Assuming a 50% stock price cut and no dividend cuts, I calculate that you would need about $60,000 of starting cash to avoid the need to sell shares, and that your ending net worth would be over $134,000,000!!! That is far, FAR higher than your ending net worth would have been WITHOUT the 50% stock market crash in year 2.

The Real Benefit of Safe Dividends and a 0% Withdrawal Portfolio (Professor Robert Shiller's Stock Market Data, Calculations by Author)

The reason why is straightforward. Since you are never selling shares during your retirement and you are reinvesting your dividend savings each year, lower stock prices are not a risk. On the contrary. Falling stock prices work to your advantage because you're able to afford more shares at higher yields, fueling compound income growth like a hurricane slurping up warm ocean air.

It's a fun exercise to play around with the historical data and the calculator I built - if you'd like to, go ahead and make a free copy for yourself and experiment with different spending, inflation, yield, cash cushion and stock price scenarios. What will it take for you to build a zero percent withdrawal retirement plan? How long before you get there? How do the different scenarios play out?

What Are The Main Weaknesses In My Calculations?

So how much do you really need to retire early on a $40,000 per year budget that's adjusted for inflation? If you want a zero percent withdrawal portfolio, then based on the past century and a half of data (with special emphasis on average yields and dividend growth rates over the past 50 years), I calculate that you might need somewhere between $60,000 and up to $345,000 of cash, plus a $1m stock portfolio. Now for the caveats.

First, the results would change based on whether you hold other assets in addition to a stock portfolio - bonds, rental properties, etc. - or have other income sources like Social Security, pensions, and so forth. Diversifying across asset classes can reduce stock volatility and income volatility.

Second, another weakness of my calculation is that the current 1.5% dividend yield on the S&P 500 is lower than the 2.78% yield that I've assumed. Of course you could always just overcome that weakness by averaging up the yields on an S&P 500 fund with higher-yielding dividend growth funds like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) which offers a 3.75% yield.

A second weakness of my calculation is that my results differ from the results produced using a typical Monte Carlo retirement calculation, like the one available on Portfoliovisualizer.com. My explanation for why is because my calculation assumes spending down cash reserves before (or entirely in lieu of) selling shares.

A third weakness of my calculation is that I'm assuming a worst case 50% dividend cut scenario early on your retirement years. I'm tilting the sequence of returns risk extremely to the downside, and the calculation would change if that dividend cut came later in your retirement. Moreover, the magnitude of dividend cut risk could be far more limited if you own stocks with lower dividend cutting risk (and could also be greatly increased if you hold speculative, yield-trap investments).

So what should you worry about most if you are planning on getting to a 0% withdrawal portfolio either before or during your retirement? Contrary to popular belief, falling stock prices are not so much of a risk as they are a golden opportunity. Rather, the main risks to worry about are (1) higher spending than you anticipated and (2) dividend cuts. How can you manage those risks?

The answer depends on your personal situation, and since I'm not an investment advisor, I can't give retirement or investment advice. What I can share is my own personal strategy (which may be entirely inappropriate for anyone else besides me). I retired in my early 40s and have been retired for nearly 13 years (has it been that long already?) I have five rules for managing spending and income risk, and they've worked pretty well so far.

First, I hold a diversified portfolio of companies with pristine credit ratings (or no debt), high operating margins, both positive and growing earnings for the last 10 years, lengthy dividend histories and low payout ratios.

Second, I hold emergency cash.

Third, my family aspires to lock in living expenses by owning a home with no mortgage and negligible property tax.

Forth, we spend less than we earn and consistently reinvest the savings into more shares of dividend paying stocks.

Fifth, we live in a relatively low cost jurisdiction compared to where we were living when we first retired. Prices for things like gas, electricity, food and entertainment are higher than they were when we first moved to Lisbon, Portugal, but I could not BELIEVE how high prices have risen back in Washington, D.C. where we used to live. $15 for a small box of sliced pineapple at Whole Foods???? I'd never have seen that coming.

What do you see as the main risks that will be coming for you in retirement and what are your plans to limit those risks?

For the sake of full and adequate disclosure, here are my current portfolio holdings and allocations: