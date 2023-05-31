Khanchit Khirisutchalual

ETFs designed around a specific factor such as inflation in the case of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) have one main job: deliver on their promise. Funds designed for a factor should deliver on that factor. They should excel when that factor is dominant. FCPI excels in this regard as evidenced by its chart.

TradingView

This chart shows the price ratio of FCPI and SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) in candlesticks format. A rising line indicates FCPI outperforming and vice versa. The orange line is the 12-month change in the core CPI. Although there’s room for volatility in there, the charts have been in sync since FCPI came into inception.

We expect FCPI will maintain this relationship whenever inflation or deflation is a concern because of the way it is built. When inflation is not a major factor in investment decisions because it is low and stable, we cannot predict how this fund will behave. In short, traders should be accumulating FCPI when deflation or disinflation concerns are highest, and selling when inflation concerns are highest. Although inflation peaked in June 2022, it took the market until October to realize it. FCPI peaked relative to SPY in October.

Below we’ll look at where inflation is headed, but first, let’s dig more into FCPI. First off, we use the ratio chart to clearly show what is the causal factor in relative performance between FCPI and the broader market. However, as this performance chart shows, the actual performance gap is often much smaller. Investors looking for an edge when inflation is rising will find it with FCPI, but the fund will trend in the same direction as the overall market. FCPI is not designed as a pure play on inflation. For that, investors should think more in terms of long-term bond funds or sectors such as energy.

Although SPY built up a roughly 15 percentage-point advantage in about 18 months, that move was mainly a result of the technology sector’s performance. The ratio of SPY to the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) shows a similar pattern. SPY is itself dominated by large technology companies that are spread over three sectors.

TradingView

Over the past 18 months, the reaction of technology to higher interest rates and inflation was a major factor in the relative performance between FCPI and SPY.

Index Design

FCPI uses multiple factors to find stocks that excel was inflation is rising. It whittles the investable universe down to the largest 1000 companies that aren’t closed end funds or limited partnerships. Fidelity then applies several criteria: value, quality and momentum. The full list is free cash flow yield, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization divided by enterprise value, tangible book to price, earnings yield over the next 12 months, free cash flow margin, return on invested capital, free cash flow stability, 12-month return minus 1-month return, volatility-adjusted 12-month return minus 1-month return, 12- month earnings surprise, and 12-month average short interest.

Several factors are quality screens unrelated to inflation. These factors give the fund a better argument for being a buy-and-hold core position in a portfolio, at the expense of the volatility that could be generated with a purer play on inflation. The fund is aimed at conservative investors, not traders looking for high sensitivity to inflation.

Many factors are inflation related. Earnings surprises and earnings yield can include many companies, but when inflation is high, commodities producers can see triple-digit earnings growth. High fixed costs in mining and industries such as steel lead to high volatility in earnings tied to resource prices. For similar reasons, the price-to-earnings ratio on commodity producers will fall during high inflation because earnings outrun investors’ valuation of these firms. Commodity stocks often peak at their low earnings multiple and bottom when the multiple is high. All of these factors have the fund accumulating and overweighting stocks benefiting from inflation during an inflationary boom.

FCPI also tilts the portfolio towards stocks that benefit from inflation with its sector weighting. It starts with the S&P 500 sector weights and then bumps up energy, materials, consumer staples, healthcare, real estate and utilities. FCPI relatively underweights communication services, consumer discretionary, financials, industrials and technology. Weighting shifts can run as much as 5 percentage points, but they fluctuate between fund rebalancings.

Portfolio

FCPI leans toward the mid-cap category with an average market capitalization of $72 billion versus $244 billion for the Large Blend category. Many energy and commodity stocks drifted into the mid-cap category during the long bear market, while the broader market’s high average market cap is lifted by hefty weighting in mega-cap tech stocks.

As mentioned, FCPI isn’t a fund that goes all-in on inflation. Instead, it looks more like an S&P 500 Index built for inflation. Its top holdings reflect this design. Apple and Microsoft are the two largest holdings and they make up more than half of the fund’s total tech exposure. The difference shows up in number three through six: Exxon (XOM), Nucor (NUE), CF Industries (CF) and Steel Dynamics (STLD).

Fidelity.com

It also shows up in those sector weights. Consumer discretionary and communication services are much lower weights than in the S&P 500 Index.

Fidelity.com

Outlook

FCPI is like an S&P 500 fund built for inflation. This results in a significant performance gap with the S&P 500 Index, but eschews the potentially high volatility that a fund purely built for inflation might generate. This makes it worthy of consideration as a buy-and-hold fund for investors who anticipate a secular trend towards higher inflation, or at least a boom in commodity sectors and energy. Outside of extreme conditions, FCPI should trend in the same direction as SPY most of the time, with relative outperformance or underperformance depending on underlying economic conditions and sector performance.

In the short-term, FCPI will likely struggle relative to the S&P 500 Index. Inflation peaked in May and June of 2022. Commodity prices have already come down. The headline CPI will fall below 4 percent by the summer, assuming no commodity price spike between now and then. The debt ceiling battle in Washington tells us gridlock is back in vogue, and that should temper inflationary deficit spending. Investors looking to accumulate FCPI at a relative discount will find their opportunity over the coming months.