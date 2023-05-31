Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FCPI: An S&P 500 Fund Built For Inflation

Summary

  • Fidelity Stocks for Inflation is an ETF designed to excel when inflation is a dominant factor, and it has proven its effectiveness in this regard.
  • FCPI is not a pure play on inflation but rather an S&P 500 fund built for inflation, making it suitable for buy-and-hold investors who anticipate a trend towards higher inflation or a boom in commodity sectors and energy.
  • In the short term, FCPI may struggle relative to the S&P 500 Index as inflation peaked in mid-2022 and commodity prices have come down, but investors looking to accumulate FCPI at a relative discount may find their opportunity in the coming months.
ETFs designed around a specific factor such as inflation in the case of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) have one main job: deliver on their promise. Funds designed for a factor should deliver on that factor. They should excel when that

