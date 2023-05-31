Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Leslie's: Hard To Underwrite H2 2023 Recovery

May 31, 2023 10:17 PM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL)
Vader Capital
Summary

  • 2Q23 results show a mix of positives and negatives, with management optimistic about order book strength and market outperformance, but concerns remain over inflation and high interest rates impacting consumer demand.
  • The anticipated recovery in 2H23 is uncertain due to the current economic climate, making it difficult to rely on historical seasonality trends.
  • My recommendation for Leslie's has been adjusted to a hold rating until concrete evidence of a recovery in the second half of the year is observed.

Recommendation

While I remain long-term positive on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) based on the likelihood of market share gains in the short and longer term given their highly fragmented industry, I am getting incrementally cautious on the short-term outlook after

1Q23 earnings

Vader Capital
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

