Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MCHI: China's Economic Recovery Is Sputtering, What This Means For Investors

May 31, 2023 10:24 PM ETiShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)BABA, INDA, TCEHY, EWJ, CQQQ, EEM
William Morton profile picture
William Morton
81 Followers

Summary

  • MCHI's performance has been more volatile compared to other emerging market ETFs and those focused on India and Japan, indicating potential risks in China's markets.
  • China's strong GDP growth forecast may come at the expense of environmental sacrifices, which could negatively impact the country's economy and MCHI in the long term.
  • China's economic recovery faces challenges from geopolitical tensions, domestic political and economic instability, and a struggling labor market, leading me to rate MCHI a Sell.

Miao Village

fzant/E+ via Getty Images

Economic recovery in China is still a salient prospect, especially with the initial boost provided by the government’s emergence from a world burdened by COVID-19 limitations. This development has raised the outlook for companies

MCHI Sector Composition

Seeking Alpha

MCHI Geographical Composition

etf.com

MCHI top 10 holdings

Seeking Alpha

MCHI Risk Grade and Profile

Seeking Alpha

China's share of global gross domestic product (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GDP' title='Goodrich Petroleum Corporation'>GDP</a>) adjusted for purchasing-power-parity (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PPP' title='Primero Mining Corp. New Ordinary Shares'>PPP</a>) from 1980 to 2022 with forecasts until 2028

Statista

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
81 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.