Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 9:30 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
SA Transcripts
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Gennarelli - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Todd McKinnon - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Brett Tighe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Roger Boyd - UBS

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Billy Fitzsimmons - MoffettNathanson

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Ray McDonough - Guggenheim

Adam Borg - Stifel

Stefan Schwarz - Wells Fargo

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Fred Havemeyer - Macquarie

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Joe Vandrick - Scotiabank

Madeline Brooks - Bank of America

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Eric Heath - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian Wilcox - Cleveland Research Company

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Peter Weed - Bernstein

Param Singh - Oppenheimer

Dave Gennarelli

Hi, everybody. Welcome to Okta's First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Webcast. I'm Dave Gennarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta. With me in today's meeting, we have Todd McKinnon, our Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Brett Tighe, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's meeting will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Information on factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC from time to time, including the section titled Risk Factors in our

