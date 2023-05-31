Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chart Of The Week - Concentration Risk In Stocks

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.39K Followers

Summary

  • The top 10 largest companies underperform by an average of -1.5% over the subsequent 10 years.
  • Even though we know that the majority of performance is driven by a handful of stocks over time, indexing works because you have exposure to those handful of stocks that drive the performance.
  • It’s worth keeping in mind as we think about the current market environment since the equal weight index better reflects the broader macro landscape because it’s not as skewed by the handful of megecap tech firms that have driven the S&P 500’s performance.

concept of stock trading. Business people use chart data to consider in stock trading. Strategies for stock trading. stock portfolio growth. Businessman or trader using trading tools.

teerasub/iStock via Getty Images

Average annualized outperformance of companies before and after the first year they became one of 10 largest in US

Here’s a great chart from DFA (thanks to Meb Faber for highlighting it on Twitter).1 It shows the average annualized outperformance of stocks after they’ve become one of the largest top 10 in the

This article was written by

Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

