Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Formula One Group: The Limits Of Growth

May 31, 2023 10:49 PM ETFormula One Group (FWONA), FWONB, FWONKRACE
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
741 Followers

Summary

  • Formula One Group continues to generate significant revenue growth.
  • However, it is likely to slow down in the not-so-distant future.
  • The current valuation of Formula One Group leaves limited upside, if any, for the stock at its current price.
Tommy Hilfiger and GQ Celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Entertainment

Since acquiring the Formula One world championship from CVC Capital Partners, Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA; NASDAQ:FWONK; OTCQB:FWONB) has almost quadrupled in value. An aggressive expansion of the race calendar and a plethora of new fans reached through new

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
741 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE, MBGAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.