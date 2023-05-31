Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 10:04 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 May 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Silverman - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Nikhil Devnani

All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining today. That's -- my name is Nikhil Devnani. I'm Bernstein's U.S. mid-cap Internet analyst. And it's my pleasure today to have Etsy CEO, Josh Silverman, with me on stage. Josh stepped into the CEO seat in May 2017. So congrats on the six-year anniversary.

Josh Silverman

Thank you.

Nikhil Devnani

Since then, the company has gone from about $3 billion or so in GMV to a little over $13 billion in GMS last year. So it's been quite the journey, and I'm sure we'll get into all of that. Josh, welcome to SDC, and thank you for being here.

Josh Silverman

Thanks for having me. I appreciate being here.

Nikhil Devnani

Just a couple of quick programming notes. Please refer to the Etsy website for the safe harbor. And if you would like to submit questions, you can do so via the QR code that I believe is on your agenda, and we'll be checking that as well. And you can also kind of vote on questions that have been submitted.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nikhil Devnani

So with that, let's get started. Josh, a lot has changed in the last six years, both at Etsy and also broadly in the e-commerce landscape. Can you just talk a little bit about the evolution of the marketplace today and in the product innovations as well that you're most proud of when you look back?

JoshSilverman

Yes. I mean, I think we've come a long way. First, in terms of the customer experience on Etsy, I think is dramatically better than it was six years

