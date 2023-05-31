Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.83K Followers

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan O'Neil - Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Bill Brennan - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Fleming - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Suji Desilva - Roth Capital

Karl Akerman - BNP

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Credo Q4 Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to go ahead and turn the call over to Dan O'Neil. Please go ahead.

Dan O'Neil

Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today for our fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year ending earnings call. Joining me today from Credo are Bill Brennan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Fleming, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind everyone that certain comments made in this call today may include forward-looking statements regarding expected future financial results, strategies and plans, future operations, the markets in which we operate in other areas of discussion. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC. It's not possible for the company's management to predict all risks or can the company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed during this call may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements for any reason after

