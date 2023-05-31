ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Jefferies Software Conference 2023

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Jefferies Software Conference 2023 May 31, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Samad Samana

That's our anchor company for next year, guys. So I'm going to dive into the questions, Gina. The company just had the Analysts Day a lot of fanfare around product announcements, around the financials, maybe let's start there. The fiscal '26 outlook was strong. I think when people consider FX and the impact of macro, it implies pretty good net new ACV. Maybe help us understand, what do you see from a product perspective that underpins both maybe the '24 and '26 outlook? Where's your confidence coming from?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. Great question. If you think about and we talked a lot about this at Investors Day. But if you think about from a product lens perspective, and a workflow lens perspective, I'll start with IT and technology workflows, continues to be robust and continues to have growing addressable market. I think when we IPO-ed, Gartner said the market was a billion. And clearly, we've over achieved that. And what we continue to see is remarkable resilience in the technology workflows, even with respect to our oldest and most penetrated, workflow ITSM. And so remains relevant today.

We see also growth with respect to how we monetize our premium SKU. So ITSM Pro is now in about 40% of our customer base, and I talked about at Investors Day also, that we're landing, about 60% of new logos are landing with the pro SKUs. So absolutely clear evidence that we're able to monetize those incremental capabilities. And then outside of our core ITSM, we continue to see strength in ITAM, IT asset management as well, as well as our newer products within tech. So think security and risk continue to do extremely well for us.

And so lots of runway, as we think about even our core. And then think about while that is absolutely our most penetrated product, outside the U.S., even within the U.S., there's still a lot of headroom in those 50,000 plus enterprise commercial customers that we're not currently in. So think about core continuing to do really well.

At Investors Day, we talked about customer and creative workflows becoming billion-dollar businesses in the next year. So think about customer being our competitive differentiation is really being able to take a ticket, a complex workflow, from ticket to resolution all in one system. And so that's been a real differentiator for us from a customer perspective. From creator perspective, app modernization, an app development is just continuing to expand and expand. And so lots of opportunity there.

I was asked earlier, in one of the investor meetings, what inning do you think it is for customer and creator? And I said, I've never been asked that question before, but I'm thinking it's like 30 innings. So not first, but still early days. So lots of opportunity, customer creator, but also employee workflows. So I get the question a lot with headcount reductions and issues really pervasive in the macro, are you seeing any headwinds with employee and what I'd say is actually, the drive for increased employee productivity is more important than ever before.

So employee work workflows, and really ensuring that while we're able to make sure our employees are more as productive as possible, also driving great engagement is really, really, really important because we all know retention is expensive, or attrition is expansion and retention is super, super important. So really, from across the product portfolio, as we think about growth to 15 billion plus in 2026. We see pretty strong growth trends surrounding all of our current workflows. And then if you think about some of our newer ones, finance and supply chain lifecycle, while super small, now we just launched, absolutely has a lot of room for growth. And we're getting a lot of interest from our customer base. And our partners are super excited about that, as well. CJ talked about the fact that the pipeline ramp for the new supply chain and procurement offerings are probably the fastest ramp of new products that we've seen. So really excited about the opportunity from a product perspective.

Samad Samana

Very helpful. So there's a lot to unpack there. But you mentioned macro. So I'll go ahead and ask that question [indiscernible]. What were the adjustments or what were the assumptions that you've made around the macro in the revised outlook? I think most people were so pleasantly surprised. It shows how durable the growth is, but what are you -- what kind of world are we living in that guidance?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes, I think we're living in the world that we're currently seeing right now, which is continued strong demand and good pipeline. 85% of our new business comes from existing customers. So that is really helpful in thinking about visibility into pipe, which is great. But certainly, we're seeing deal cycles, elongated conversations that we're having with customers are more strategic than ever before. And I talked about this at Investors day, our new logo lands are we're landing bigger, and we are expanding faster. And the conversations with customers are more strategic than ever before, which is great. But what comes along with that bigger deals and more strategic lens is a slightly longer deal cycle. So we've been seeing that over the last year, baked into the guide is continued deal elongation, continued macro, we're not really assuming that the macro shifts dramatically for the next several quarters.

Samad Samana

Great, that's helpful. I want to stay on the long-term targets just because how much focus there has been. But let's switch the bottom-line, you guys have always been very impressive in terms of high growth, balancing that with profitability. The margin guidance for next year actually implies expansion. So maybe help us understand, how you guys are able to continue to drive leverage even as you're seeing FX headwinds, as you're thinking about investing for growth? How should we think about, how you get there from that margin expansion standpoint?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. Well, we have two unique, I think propositions in what helps us drive not only great top line growth, but really best-in-class margins. And first of all, its R&D efficiency. So single code, one data model, single architecture. If you think about the R&D investments that we're making, all of them are able to drive all of the development throughout the entirety of the platform. So a good example of this that I talked about a couple of weeks ago was our risk product. It was built with 12 engineers, and it is scaled to over a $250 million business in a few short years. And so we've moved that team now mostly in India. And the R&D efficiency that we've seen, just on that product alone has been upwards of 50% over the last several years.

So the leverage that we're really able to get from an R&D perspective really helps. And then the same thing with respect to sales efficiency. And so because once, it takes a lot longer for that first implementation, but the implementations after that are a lot faster. And so the value that customers are getting from the platform, the sales efficiency, and the ability to sell, and upsell is much easier, on the second and third than the original. And so sales efficiency that we've been driving over the past several years has been fantastic. While at the same time investing outside, right, so we've invested geographically, we've invested as we have built specialist sales organizations for some of our newer products like security and risk. And so we've been able to still drive efficiency while at the same time investing in newer areas. And so that's the inherent leverage that the platform model gives us, which is why I feel really great about the ability to be able to generate incremental margins going forward.

Samad Samana

That's helpful. And I think there were a couple of things that ServiceNow has talked about in great detail for the first time, right? You announced your first ever buyback and you also talked about lowering stock-based compensation over time. I'm curious why now for both does it seem to be much more focused this year than you, obviously with the buyback being you? What was the logic between focusing more on that. And maybe how do you think about that from a shareholder perspective?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. So we've always been extremely focused on delivering exceptional shareholder value. And we've done that with a number of levers. So number one, our organic innovation that I just talked about the fact that we are now a multi-product, we have over 11 products with more than 200 million in ACV, all done organically.

So we've driven great shareholder value from organic innovation. We've driven it through selective M&A. So smaller tuck-in type of M&A is of capabilities, think AI and machine learning, think observability, and talent acquisitions, which has been really great. And then, the third, I would say, is just kind of how we individually run the business and our own management philosophies on really driving a balance of not only growth, but growth and profitability. We've never been a growth at all cost type of company. And so these three levers are levers that we've always historically used to drive great shareholder value.

With our strong and growing cash position, we exceeded 7 billion for the first time last quarter, it was the right time for us to think about adding another tool to the toolkit in driving shareholder value. And so if you think about really, just thinking about all the ways that we can continue to drive it share buyback right now made sense. And we talked about that in the way of managing dilution. And so this isn't the first time that we've talked about managing that dilution. You've seen us manage dilution over the years from 5%, just a couple years ago to just 1.6% I think, last year, and so we've always been focused on managing dilution. Our targets over the last several years have been less than 2%. We just brought that down to less than 1.5%. And that's before the share buyback.

And so hopefully, what that tells you is that we absolutely believe in the trajectory of this business. But we're going to utilize the levers that we have in place to continually drive exceptional shareholder value.

Samad Samana

Great, let's switch gears and move away from the numbers. It wouldn't be a software conference, if we don't talk about AI or CRPO. But I'll skip that one for you don't worry. There's been a lot of questions about how AI ultimately impacts ServiceNow. There's a lot of fanfare within video presenting on stage with Jensen and CJ. So I'm just curious, how is the company? You guys spent a lot of time at the [outset] [ph] talking about it? What do you think about AI? Can you just help the audience maybe that didn't tune in understand how ServiceNow is set to benefit? Or maybe some of the headwinds you guys can face? How are you guys thinking about it?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. We have been investing in AI for years. We talked about selective M&A, we bought an incredible company back in 2020. I think it was Element AI. And we've been really driving incremental AI and machine learning capabilities into our platform for years and years. And so I get this quite question a lot. I'm a hugely as you imagine, CFO, data driven person. And so I go back to the evidence of what we've done over the past four years. And what you've seen is that we've been able to create pretty incredible capabilities on the platform already with AI and machine learning that we've been able to monetize through our premium SKUs like ITSM Pro, CSM Pro enterprise, which has all of the AI and machine learning. With process optimization and workflow optimization on top of it. We launched the pro at ITSM Pro back in 2018. And we are now penetrated 40% into our customer base, and 60% of our new are landing with the pro SKU. And so the capabilities that we've been able to already drive has been -- we've been able to monetize them very successfully.

And let's be clear back in 2018, when we launched, we had the same core questions about, is this going to reduce seat count? What does that do to your pricing model? And in fact, we've seen not only the 25% pricing uplift, even today, when we're selling our pro SKU, but we've also seen increasing quantities and seat counts. And why is that is because the value that the increment AI and machine learning is driving, they're seeing it in one area, and then they're wanting to expand more broadly throughout the enterprise. And so we feel confident based on empirical evidence and what we've been able to do and drive that p times q will be a greater number. We believe that q quantity won't come down. But if it does that the incremental price uplift will more than offset it.

And at the end of the day, if in three, five years something has significantly changed in that model, then we're able to change our pricing meters pretty rapidly. So we do some usage base already now. So if that's the direction of flow, we will continue to evolve to ensure that we are driving great value for our customers, but like capturing that and monetizing that accordingly.

Samad Samana

That's very helpful. Maybe just one follow up on AI, then we can transition. But how are you thinking about, what it allows in terms of like, within the different product sets that you guys have to create or workflows, technology employee? Where do you see basically maybe being most impactful, especially as you think about, I thought it was really cool to demo where it shows the code being automatically written. I thought that was fascinating. And it has a lot of implications. So where do you guys see maybe the most impactful or having the biggest impact on the business?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. I think there's a number of places. So if you think about that demo, the text to code is super interesting. And if you think about the ability for AI to really be the great equalizer in the tech talent area, there's so many more developers, so talking about usage and even see faced so many more folks that don't know how to code today that will be able to develop custom applications on our platform. We were talking not a year ago, before the whole AI conversation, you've great growth, aspirations. But we're talking to folks in the ecosystem, and we're worried about talent, is there going to be a talent shortage in 2, 3, 5 years? AI can really help there, right? And so how do we think about the ability of not potentially needing 100s and 1000s of more folks in the tech space, but you'll need more just not as many more. And so I think the text to code is super interesting.

I just had dinner last night, actually with one of our marquee customers. And they're thinking about AI in terms of how can they make their customer service reps much more customer focused, right? So how do we think about being able to get them answers to the question, so they're not spending so much time figuring out the answer, and actually able to spend more time with the customer solving their problems? So I think the customer side of things is super interesting, as well as within IT, right? How do we deflect more and more cases? How do we enable folks to self-service a lot more, so that the reps are really focused on the more complex cases? And when they're working on those complex cases? How do we get them the answers quicker so they can help more people?

Samad Samana

Great. Maybe digging into some of the products that you mentioned earlier, especially some of the newer ones. When I've thought about ServiceNow, historically, it's selling to the CIO or selling to Head of CX when I think about CSM, but more recently, you guys talked about finance and supply chain workflows. It's that changes who you're selling into, or maybe who's at the table and the decision-making process. So any early feedback that you've gotten, have you seen maybe the impact of that new product? And who are you selling that to? Do you guys have the right salespeople to do it today?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. So great question. The CIO has historically been our champion, right? We've started in IT. We are 100%, the trusted IT platform safe, secure. And I'd say, up until recently, a lot of the other selling motions were outside of the IT realm. And but the CIO has always been that champion that brings us so they'll make the introduction to the CHRO to the CXO. I think there's a stat out there that even today, 50% of CIOs report into CFOs. And CFOs, are actually in the decision-making process more and more today than ever before, because of the scrutiny on spend.

And so what I can tell you is that the customer reaction to our finance and supply chain SKUs has been fantastic. And I think I mentioned it earlier, the ramp of the pipe for these new products, it's been the fastest that that we've seen. And so what you've seen over the past three years is a real focus on supply chain, right? The supply chain dislocation that has come out of COVID. The focus on Scope 3 emissions from an ESG perspective is all supply chain. And so it's complete whitespace, it's such manual processes right now. And our strategy is to really innovate around the core, and how can we help these customers really be more productive? And understanding where the purchase is? How do we automate more and more, and not only our customers really excited about it, but the partner ecosystem is really excited as well. And so as we think about jointly going to market with the partners, this is a way that this is an area that will that we will be focused on as well.

Samad Samana

Great. A question we get a lot from investors is, how do you fit in a world where you have the traditional ERP providers? Just for the clarification, where do you see ServiceNow on your ERP workflows? And then, the finance and supply chain that we talked about? How does that fit into a world where you already have these big incumbent ERP providers? And what's the value proposition?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. So we're not looking to displace them, nor do we expect anyone to be ripping them out like that's the last thing that anyone's going to want to do ask any see CFO that's not happening. But how can we sit on top of those ERP workflows to hide the complexity? Because let's be clear, they're not very user friendly and easy to use from -- in everyday person, you need real expertise, subject matter expertise to be working in those systems every single day. So how can we hide that complexity? And really drive greater visibility into where the procurement process sits? How do we really make it be the system of action to get stuff done more quickly, very similar to what we've done with employee with customer service as well.

Samad Samana

Great. And then, I wanted to ask, you mentioned meeting with one of your strategic customers, I think that, for ServiceNow, it's amazing how much your customer base has grown and the wallet you have now, but it's still fairly early of less than 50 customers spending $20 million a year. And I think that's a lot of opportunity. So how should we think about that top 250 strategic customers? And what the opportunity there is?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. Great question. So if you just looked at the top 200, so customers with our current existing product portfolio, and if you just look at the addressable market for them, so if you look at their headcount, if you look at real-world pricing, so not list price, but real-world pricing. Those 200 plus customers are currently at total ACV of about 3 billion. And that number goes up to 20 billion, just with those 200, with our current product portfolio. So you're absolutely right, it's early days, as you think about where this platform could really go. And certainly as these conversations with customers are getting more strategic, platform consolidation is real. They're really looking to optimize to drive efficiency, cost savings, employee engagement, and the ServiceNow platform is uniquely positioned to help them do that.

Samad Samana

And when you think about maybe the budget dollars that you're getting, is that largely -- is their spend, that's being redirected, because oftentimes the feedback we get is that spend that's driving savings somewhere else is not necessarily replacing other software spend. So when you're having conversations with executives, and when you're the executive sponsor, how do they think about the spend that they're ultimately putting towards ServiceNow? And is it new dollars that they're using? Or is it replacing something that they are already doing?

Gina Mastantuono

A little bit of both for sure, depending on the area, so the conversation I had last night, super interesting. They're marquee 250. They are a big customer of ours, looking to almost double in size. And the value prop has been bought in like they get the value? The conversation now is okay, how do I go get that value? And what's the roadmap for me to decommission some of these point product solutions? Sometimes they're homegrown, right? How do I think about that? And so the roadmap is really important to be able to drive the value. And so I think what we're seeing is really great focus on this platform consolidation on really driving value. And one of the things I think our sales folks have been really great and it's always been about value first, and how do we help drive value? And so I'd say it's both some of it is new spend, but some of it is coming from decommissioning of homegrown, decommissioning of point solutions, as well as potential takeout of costs to maintain and manage multiple solutions.

Samad Samana

Great. So I got time for one more question. So I'll ask you one that's timely coming out of knowledge. I know we talked about the analysts part but let's talk about the knowledge customer part. What's been the conversations that you've been having with customers after all the announcements and knowledge what's been maybe the one or two things that have most been in focus in your customer conversations? What made the most buzz with them?

Gina Mastantuono

I don't know if you were there. But what I loved about that, what I love about knowledge in general is the customers come together and they are power users that absolutely love the platform and they generate ideas off of each other about how they're utilizing the platform and where they've seen value. There was tons about all of the incremental capabilities coming out of Utah. Obviously, the Generative AI was interesting, especially those demos that we showed with kind of agents and really being able to text to code. There's so many developers in that audience, they were just in love with that potential value-add.

But what I'd say most is that they are super, super engaged in really understanding how they can continue to help drive value. They know that they are under immense pressures to not only innovate, but really drive some costs out. And the great thing about the ServiceNow platform is that they're able to do both. And so I'd say overarching that was probably that's a huge part of the conversation that I'm having at the at the C-suite for sure.

Samad Samana

Great. Well, Gina, as always, we appreciate you coming in. Great to learn more about ServiceNow today and thank you so much for your time.

Gina Mastantuono

Thanks so much for having me.