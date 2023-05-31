Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Dividend Investor's Oil Playbook - Part 2

May 31, 2023 11:23 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), PSX
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
Summary

  • In this four-part series, I will review how to structure a dividend investor's oil and energy portfolio with my oil and energy playbook.
  • Part 2 will discuss the general strategy and our second position, the running back.
  • The playbook discusses strategies for maximizing returns throughout the commodity cycle, not just during upswings.
  • In this narrative, the investor is the quarterback. As the shot caller, one must know when and who to give the ball to move the team down the field.
  • Just like in football, the playbook has roles for different segments of the industry. Upstream, midstream, and downstream all have their own unique roles to play.

Dramatic american football

Dmytro Aksonov/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In Part 2, we will be expanding on the thesis laid out in Part 1 for dividend investing in the energy industry. In Part 1, we examined what I called the offensive line. These were companies who's

RBOB Crack Spread

EIA

US gasoline inventories

EIA

Distillate Crack Spread

EIA

MPC cash balance

MPC 10-Q

3-2-1 Crack Spreads

EIA

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

