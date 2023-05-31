Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 10:30 PM ETEmeren Group Ltd (SOL)
Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yujia Zhai - Managing Director of The Blueshirt Group

Yumin Liu - Chief Executive Officer

Ke Chen - Chief Financial Officer

John Ewen - Chief Executive Officer of North America

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Emeren Group Limited's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that we are recording today's conference call.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Yujia Zhai, Managing Director of The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead, Mr. Zhai.

Yujia Zhai

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2023 results. We released our shareholder letter after the market closed today and is available on our website at ir.emeren.com. We also provided a supplemental presentation that's posted on our IR website that we will reference during our prepared remarks.

On the call with me today are Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. John Ewen, CEO of North America.

Before we continue, please turn to Slide 2. Let me remind you that remarks made during this call may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent Emeren Group's current judgment for the future. However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks are described under Risk Factors and elsewhere in Emeren Group's filings with the SEC. Please do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Emeren Group's opinions only as of the date of

