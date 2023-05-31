Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 11:00 PM ETNGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), NGL.PB, NGL.PC
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.83K Followers

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Cooper - EVP & CFO

Michael Krimbill - President, CEO, & Director

Douglas White - EVP, NGL Water Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Fitzgerald - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Tarek Hamid - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jason Mandel - RBC Capital Markets

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Research Partners

Ned Baramov - Wells Fargo Securities

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the NGL Energy Partners 4Q '23 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Brad Cooper, CFO. You may begin.

Brad Cooper

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today, where we will discuss our fiscal '23 results, our deleveraging update and our outlook for fiscal '24. After the market closed today, we issued an earnings release, investor presentation and filed our 10-K.

Comments today will include plans, forecasts and estimates that are forward-looking statements under the U.S. securities law. These comments are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Please take note of the cautionary language and risk factors provided in our SEC filings and earnings materials.

Fiscal 2023 was truly a transformational year for NGL across all aspects of the partnership, with record EBITDA, significant reductions in our absolute debt and leverage well below our initial goal of 4.75x. We achieved record adjusted EBITDA of $632.7 million for the year and $173.3 million for the fourth quarter. This record adjusted EBITDA was driven by the strong growth in our Water business, which I will discuss shortly.

We completed the sale of our

