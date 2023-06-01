Fertnig

Recap

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported its Q1 2023 earnings on May 25. Its sales increased by 12.3% to $2.6 billion, with comparable sales increasing by 9.3%. The operating margin was 16.8% of sales. Diluted EPS increased 9.2% to $6.88 per share. The stock dropped after earnings. Its stock pulled back from a record high of $556 per share by 25% to $415 per share.

Valuation

Its P/E ratio trades at a premium to sectors, but its PEG ratio has now dropped to 1.45x. The valuation seems to be fair.

The stock's P/E ratio is currently trading at the lower end of its 10-year historical range, suggesting that it may be a favorable opportunity to purchase the stock.

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha) P/E ratio (Macrotrend)

However, due to Ulta's stock being closely monitored by numerous institutional investors, it is important to conduct a more thorough valuation of the stock using the DCF model.

We use the following assumptions as DCF model input.

TAM 172 billion (Euromonitor International and IBIS) Market share:9%->15% in 10 years (CAGR 9.7%) WACC: 12.5% Free cash flow margin: 11.5% (2022) Terminal growth rate: 3% Net debt:-646 million (Q12023 data) Shares outstanding: 50.4 million (Q12023 data)

Through the DCF model, we arrived at a 17.5 billion equity value ($399 per share), which is -4% below the current price.

Based on the sensitivity test below, the stock is likely undervalued if the company can improve its free cash flow margin to above 15%, its WACC falls below 12%, or its long-term market share is over 20%.

Sensitivity analysis (LEL Investment)

According to the DCF model, the current price level of the stock appears to be in line with its fair value, taking into account an appropriate margin of safety.

In the short term, there is no evidence to suggest a change in the WACC assumption. Despite a slower store count growth of 4 in the quarter, Ulta's revenues have continued to grow in the teens. Hence, there is no significant evidence to support a change in the company's long-term market share assumption.

As a result, the post earnings drop in stock price is noticeable due to the contraction of the company's operating margin, which occurred for the first time in the last eight quarters since 2021. Additionally, Ulta has lowered its margin outlook for FY2023 to 14.5%–14.8%, compared to the 2022 level of 16.1%. This has significantly affected the company's valuation, as the current valuation is heavily influenced by the margin assumption. In response to this, the management provided a detailed discussion of the short- and long-term margin outlook in the earnings call. We have summarized the following points that we believe are relevant to the stock's valuation:

The company mentioned the following as reasons for the margin contraction:

Organized Retail Crime

The company is experiencing pressure from inventory shrink this quarter, which has been updated in their full-year guidance. This shrinkage is primarily due to theft, specifically organized retail crime ("ORC"), which has become an increasingly concerning challenge.

According to CNBC, retail theft, including shoplifting and organized retail crime, will cost retailers $94.5 billion in 2021, with estimated breakdowns of 37% for theft, 28.5% for internal theft, and 25.7% for process and control failures.

Retailers such as Target, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, T.J. Maxx, Kohl's, and Foot Locker have cited shrink and retail theft as reasons for lower profits or hits to gross margins.

Although the company is investing in fixtures, training, support structures, and increased staffing and security to address the issue of ORC, this investment could potentially impact the company's profitability in the long term.

Macro impact

The company is facing a dynamic operating environment with evolving consumer behavior. Consumers are exploring how to navigate economic uncertainty, with inflation concerns remaining high. This has led to more selective spending, although there is still a willingness to splurge and treat themselves.

The company is also experiencing lower merchandise margins, primarily due to increased promotional activity and category mix shifts, which more than offset the benefit from price increases. The company's SG&A increased 22.2% to $612 million, primarily due to the deleveraging of store payroll and benefits, corporate overhead, and marketing expenses. The negative macroeconomic impact could potentially impact the company's profitability.

Despite the deceleration of the US CPI to 4.9% year-on-year in April, it is important to note that this is primarily due to the high base effect from a year ago. In April, the US CPI actually increased by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, compared to 0.1% in March. This continued inflationary trend has the potential to impact Ulta's consumer traffic, as the company operates in the mass market segment. Additionally, the increase in expenses can result in a reduction in profitability for Ulta.

CPI qoq change (Bureau of Labor Statistics) CPI yoy change (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The company had the following initiatives, which we think can increase margin in the long term:

Same-day delivery

Ulta recently expanded its offering of same-day delivery by collaborating with DoorDash, extending the service to six new markets. This development has significantly increased the number of stores where customers can avail themselves of this convenient option, now totaling 540 stores across 18 markets. To access this service, customers are charged a non-refundable fee of $9.95.

This introduction of same-day delivery is expected to primarily attract more affluent customers who value the convenience and immediacy of receiving their purchases promptly. As a result, it is anticipated that this service will not only enhance the overall shopping experience for these customers but also potentially increase the average ticket size and frequency of purchases made by this particular segment. Consequently, this could lead to improved profit margins for the company, as these customers are likely to be more willing to spend and engage with Ulta on a regular basis.

Membership and data analytics business

In Q1 2023, Ulta reported an increase in active members, reaching a total of 41 million, which reflects a 9% growth compared to the same period last year. This growth can be attributed to the acquisition of new members, the reactivation of lapsed members, and strong retention rates. While the significance of membership count may differ for retailers compared to subscription service providers, Ulta still benefits from having a large member base. It allows the company to reduce its marketing spend on existing customers, leading to long-term improvements in margins.

Moreover, Ulta has a dedicated UB Media team that offers customized solutions and actionable insights for brand partners. Leveraging the company's first-party data, UB Media provides a unique and powerful opportunity for brands to connect with Ulta Beauty's loyal audience of beauty enthusiasts. The team works closely with industry-leading media buying and services partners, providing expertise in digital media strategy, planning, and buying across various channels. This comprehensive approach ensures that brand partners can effectively engage with Ulta's customer base and maximize their marketing efforts. We believe that the vast and expanding membership will eventually boost the company's profit margin.

Conclusion

The valuation multiple suggests an attractive entry point for this stock, as its current P/E ratio is lower than historical levels. However, after conducting a deeper analysis using the DCF model, we have determined that the market's focus will likely be on the company's long-term margin outlook, leading us to conclude that the stock is fairly valued.

There are several potential negative catalysts to consider. The management has highlighted the rising organized crime theft, which could result in a long-term margin contraction. Additionally, macro factors, such as unexpected inflation in April and an uncertain environment, may impact the company's short-term margin. Despite other initiatives aimed at increasing the long-term margin, we believe these initiatives have not yet yielded meaningful results, as the guidance already incorporates their anticipated impact. Furthermore, The DCF model factored in the stock's high growth potential, assuming a 9% CAGR over 10 years to achieve a 15% market share from the current 9%. Hence, we believe the stock is priced at a fair value. Therefore, we rate the stock as neutral.