Ulta: Looking For Margin Expansion

Jun. 01, 2023 12:09 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • Ulta Beauty's Q1 2023 earnings showed a 12.3% increase in sales to $2.6 billion, but the stock dropped after earnings due to margin contraction.
  • The stock's valuation seems fair, with a P/E ratio at the lower end of its 10-year historical range and a DCF model indicating a fair value.
  • Potential negative catalysts include rising organized crime theft, macro factors such as unexpected inflation, and an uncertain environment impacting short-term margins.
  • Initiatives such as same-day delivery and a membership and data analytics business may contribute to long-term margin improvement.

A male shoplifter stealing some expensive gourmet cheese in a supermarket

Recap

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported its Q1 2023 earnings on May 25. Its sales increased by 12.3% to $2.6 billion, with comparable sales increasing by 9.3%. The operating margin was 16.8% of sales. Diluted EPS increased 9.2% to $6.88 per share. The stock dropped after earnings. Its

Valuation multiple

P/E ratio

Sensitivity analysis

CPI qoq change

CPI yoy change

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

