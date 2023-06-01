Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rates: Higher For Longer

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
604 Followers

Summary

  • Inflation is extremely sticky and a strong fight by the Fed will be put up to stop it.
  • To stop this inflation, the Fed will have to hike till a major credit event happens.
  • The response mechanism of the market has reversed, so there will be a significant lag further causing the Fed to raise rates higher than expected.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

With the possibility of a recession during a period of high inflation, something we haven't seen in decades, I thought it would be a great time to do a write-up on the treasury and rate markets, as I find most

US Debt To GDP

US Debt To GDP (Trading Economics)

CPI

CPI Stats (BLS)

S&P Global

S&P GSCI Agriculture Index (S&P Global)

WTI Front Contract on Rolling Basis

WTI Front Contract on Rolling Basis (TradingView)

NATGAS Spot Price

NATGAS Spot Price (TradingView)

Fed Funds Futures

Fed Funds Futures (Yardeni Research, Inc)

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
604 Followers
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.