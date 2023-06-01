Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Data Scientist Explains Large Language Models And Implications For Businesses

Jun. 01, 2023 12:15 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMETA, MSFT, NVDA1 Comment
Cameron Fen profile picture
Cameron Fen
71 Followers

Summary

  • First, this article discusses the history and technology behind large language models, especially transformer architecture and advances.
  • Next, this article discusses the commercial implications for companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft.
  • Finally, this article discusses why big tech will benefit greatly from large language models, at the expense of everyone else.
Chatbot Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence. man using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence by enter command prompt for generates something, Futuristic technology transformation.

Userba011d64_201

Introduction

Not a day goes by without news of another investor going all in on AI. Stanley Druckenmiller buys $430 million worth of NVIDIA (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT). Bill Ackman bets $1 billion dollars on

This article was written by

Cameron Fen profile picture
Cameron Fen
71 Followers
My name is Cameron Fen and I am a PhD economist by trade who specializes in using Machine Learning to improve macroeconomic models. However, as an investor, I prefer old-school fundamental investing in the style of later Buffet or Phil Fisher. I like buying good businesses at reasonable prices and holding them as long as they have places to invest capital at high returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.