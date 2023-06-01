Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hyzon Motors: Remaining Liquidity Depleting Quickly - Avoid

Jun. 01, 2023 12:16 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), HYZNW1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.73K Followers

Summary

  • On Wednesday, Hyzon Motors Inc. filed its previously delayed annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC as part of its ongoing efforts to become current in its regulatory filings.
  • Remaining liquidity is depleting quickly with cash and short-term investments down to $196 million by the end of April.
  • At the current pace of cash usage, the company will have to raise additional capital by mid-2024 at the latest point.
  • The company remains out of compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement. A reverse stock split later this year might be in the cards.
  • With the stock price down almost 80% from the time of my last article, I am raising my rating by one notch but would continue to advise investors avoiding the shares.

Wasserstoffanzeige auf einem Hintergrund des Brennstoffzellen-LKW-Motors.

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Eighteen months ago, shares of emerging fuel cell electric vehicle ("FCEV") producer Hyzon Motors

Liquidity

Regulatory Filings

Milestones

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.73K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.