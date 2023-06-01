Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lincoln Electric Holdings: Integrating Acquisitions Resulting In Enhanced Growth

Summary

  • Lincoln Electric Holdings showcases strong financial strength with a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a strong ROIC of 21%.
  • LECO's ability to integrate acquisitions will enable long-term growth.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Lincoln Electric is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

Welding works on production of the pipeline unit-welding of the pipe and thick-walled flange.Pipe welding on the pipeline construction

VichienPetchmai/iStock via Getty Images

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has displayed strong and consistent returns over the years demonstrating the company's long-term ability to grow. I believe Lincoln Electric is currently a hold due to its strong ROIC, the company's

Lincoln Electric Logo

Mergr

Lincoln Electric P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

Lincoln Electric P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Share performance

Seeking Alpha

Lincoln Electric Compared to the S&P 500 10Y

Lincoln Electric Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Lincoln Electric with Air Liquide Welding

Industrial Distribution

Analyst Consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF Without CapEX

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF Without CapEx (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Created by author using Alpha Spread

DCF Financials

Created by author using Alpha Spread

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
63 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

