Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 11:38 PM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)
SA Transcripts
Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Ziots - Vice President-Investor Relations

Charlie Giancarlo - Chief Executive Officer

Kevan Krysler - Chief Financial Officer

Rob Lee - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Tim Long - Barclays

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Eddy Orabi - Cowen

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Jason Ader - William Blair

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Tom Blakey - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

David Vogt - UBS

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Pure Storage First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Paul Ziots, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Paul Ziots

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Pure's first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. On the call, we have Charlie Giancarlo, Chief Executive Officer; Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer. Following Charlie's and Kevan's prepared remarks, we will take questions. .

Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website where this call is being simultaneously webcast. The slides that accompany this webcast can be downloaded at investor.purestorage.com.

On this call today, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These include statements regarding our financial outlook and operations, our strategy, technology and its advantages, our current and new product offerings and competitive industry dynamic trends. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based on facts and assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them.

