The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Pagan - President & Chief Operating Officer

Ed Ryan - Chief Executive Officer

Allan Brett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Justin Long - Stephens

Daniel Chan - TD Cowen

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Steven Li - Raymond James

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to The Descartes Systems Group Quarterly Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Pagan. Please go ahead.

Scott Pagan

Thanks very much and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO; and Allan Brett, CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today.

Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of those laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our assessment of the current and future impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainty on our business and financial condition; Descartes' operating performance, financial results and condition; Descartes' gross margins and any growth in those gross margins; cash flow and use of cash; business outlook; baseline revenues, baseline operating expenses and baseline calibration; anticipated and potential revenue losses and gains; anticipated recognition and expensing of specific revenues and expenses; potential acquisitions and acquisition strategy; cost reduction and integration initiatives; and other matters that may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance

