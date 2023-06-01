Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xponential Fitness: Growth Continues To Be Strong And Supported By Its Franchise Model

Jun. 01, 2023 1:51 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
470 Followers

Summary

  • I believe that XPOF is still undervalued and recommends a buy rating, given its strong performance in membership and unit growth, as well as better-than-expected comparable sales growth in 1Q23.
  • XPOF has raised its FY23 guidance for revenue, North American system-wide sales, and adjusted EBITDA, indicating continued growth and strong momentum in the company.
  • The company's impressive KPI performance, robust store comparable sales growth, and significant increases in membership and studio visits further solidify my belief in XPOF's growth trajectory.

Smiling male fitness instructor practicing dumbbell exercise with men in gym

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis update

This is an update to my original Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) thesis. My opinion that XPOF is undervalued remains unchanged. In fact, XPOF's strong performance thus far has only strengthened my opinion of the company

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, display Description automatically generated

Own model

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
470 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.