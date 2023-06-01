Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike: Decent Q1 Earnings, Post-Earnings Selloff Largely Driven By Premium Valuation

Johnny Zhang, CFA
Summary

  • After decent 1Q results, the company's ability to achieve the 40-rule value of 54% based on FY2024 guidance further underscores its positive outlook.
  • The company has demonstrated impressive financial performance and continuous growth, maintaining healthy margin expansion and a commitment to achieving a $5 billion ARR roadmap.
  • Despite trading at 59x P/E FY2024, its EV/FCF FTM of 35x is below the sector average, which suggests a strong FCF profile makes it an attractive opportunity compared to peers.

Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was down 12% after 1Q earnings despite better-than-expected earnings results and forward guidance. I believe investors are concerned about its premium valuation, given the 55% YTD gain that might have already priced in the good news. CRWD is

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

