Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was down 12% after 1Q earnings despite better-than-expected earnings results and forward guidance. I believe investors are concerned about its premium valuation, given the 55% YTD gain that might have already priced in the good news. CRWD is a hypergrowth cybersecurity company that has achieved a 73% CAGR in total revenue from FY2019 to FY2023.

The company's flagship product, the Falcon platform, offers an AI-driven, cloud-native cybersecurity solution that provides automated endpoint protection and threat intelligence. CRWD operates on a subscription-based model (SaaS) that serves various markets. The company reached a breakeven point in profitability in FY2021 and has consistently expanded its net profit margin from -13% in FY2021 to 16.4% in FY2023, demonstrating strong operational efficiency. As a result, CRWD currently has a premium valuation with a P/E ratio of 59x in FY2024. However, its EV/FCF FTM ratio is only 35x, which is below the software industry average. This suggests that CRWD may be undervalued when considering its FCF generation potential.

While I believe a contraction on its valuation could arise if CRWD faces a significant growth slowdown. However, as of now, I don't see any signs that suggest a negative outlook for the company following the 1Q FY2024 earnings release. Particularly, during the Investor Briefing, the management announced their commitment to achieving $5 billion in annual recurring revenue. They also emphasized their focus on profitability and maintaining a net retention rate of over 110% in the next three years. Therefore, I'm bullish on CRWD stock due to its continuous growth trajectory.

1Q24 Takeaway

1Q24 Press Release

Despite decent 1Q results, CRWD failed to impress investors. The company reported 42% YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $2.73 billion, indicating a healthy revenue stream. In addition, CRWD achieved a record high non-GAAP gross margin of 78%. The non-GAAP operating margin also showed a 100 bps QoQ and remained flat YoY at 17%, indicating that the company's margins are not contracting. The company also raised 2Q FY2024 and full year revenue and non-GAAP forecasts that are both exceeded the street estimates. As shown from the table, these numbers imply that the company is expected to achieve non-GAAP operating margin of 17% and net profit margin of 19% in FY2024. This indicates that CRWD continues its trend of margins expansion while maintaining a top-line growth of 35%. Therefore, I don't see significant weakness from this earnings release. Before we discuss the company's valuation, let's take a look at its track record.

Healthy Growth and Margins Outlook

Company Model

It's not uncommon for hypergrowth companies to have a weak margin profile. However, CRWD stands out as a "best-in-class" performer in the software industry by demonstrating strong top-line growth while consistently expanding its margins. The table clearly shows CRWD's impressive progress, particularly during the pandemic, as its net margin improved significantly from -67.1% in 1Q FY2019 to 2.5% in 1Q FY2021. The company achieved profitability breakeven in just two years. Despite facing intensified competition in the endpoint market, particularly from Microsoft (MSFT), CRWD reached a historical new high in net profit margin of 19.7% in 1Q FY2024.

Company Model

In addition, CRWD achieved a significant improvement in FCF margin, soaring from -27.6% in 1Q FY2020 to 48.9% in 4Q FY2020. After that, the company has maintained a 30% margin on average in the following quarters, indicating a consistent FCF profile. In 1Q FY2024, the company achieved FCF margin of 32.8%, indicating that the trend still remains intact. The management is currently focused on balancing growth and profitability. During Investor Briefing in April, the CFO was optimistic about the company's FCF margin outlook:

"Looking into FY25, we've used 30% free cash flow margin as our starting point and see a path to delivering between 30% and 32% free cash flow margin for the year. And looking one year beyond that into FY26 we see 32% free cash flow margin as our starting point, up 200 basis points from the prior years starting point."

April 2023 Investor Briefing

Furthermore, he has projected that the company will achieve a net dollar retention (NDR) of 117% in FY24, followed by 113% in FY25, and 110% in FY26. According to Stats For Startups, an NDR exceeding 110% is considered best in class, highlighting CRWD's strong customer retention.

Company Model DB

The management also emphasized their roadmap to achieve $5 billion ARR by FY2026, implying a CAGR of 25% from FY2024 to FY 2026. ARR is a very important indicator for projecting the company's revenue growth outlook. Looking at the historical ARR table above, we can see a robust growth trend over the past five years, which has translated into strong revenue growth.

Therefore, the company not only maintains current growth trajectory but also consistently improves its margins, which can support its premium valuation. Investors can also find reassurance in the solid 40-rule history, which can also justify the company's premium valuation.

Software 40-Rule

Company Model DB

The 40-rule, which combines revenue growth rate and profit margin to determine a company's performance, is a very important metric for valuing SaaS companies as it considers both top-line growth and profitability. What truly impresses investors is that CRWD not only has maintained the 40-Rule in the past four years but has also exceeded the minimum threshold by nearly double the combined value.

Company Model DB

According to McKinsey research, another popular metric includes replacing net profit margin with FCF margin. When we look at the tables above, we can see that CRWD achieves an even higher combined value. This suggests a strong FCF profile alongside a consistent hypergrowth track record, further emphasizing the company's best-in-class performance.

In 1Q FY2024, the company achieved a combined value of 61.7% (based on net profit margin) and 74.8% (based on FCF margin). This demonstrates its ability to generate profits and cash flow while maintain a strong top-line growth. Additionally, based on the company's guidance, it's projected to achieve 54% in FY2024, further highlighting its strong financial performance.

Premium Valuation

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., CapitalIQ, J.P. Morgan estimates

As previously mentioned, CRWD is currently trading at a premium valuation, with a P/E ratio of nearly 100x TTM. Looking forward, the stock's P/E ratio for FY2024 is 59x after post-1Q selloff, which exceeds the software industry average of 44x. This indicates a lofty valuation and reflects investors' optimism regarding CRWD's growth potential.

However, when considering the FCF growth potential, CRWD presents a more attractive valuation. With an EV/FCF FTM of 35x, it's below the software industry average of 41x. This suggests that CRWD's strong FCF profile makes the stock even more attractive compared to its peers.

Conclusion

All in, despite decent 1Q results and raising FY2024 forecasts that exceeded street estimates, investors gave up on the stock in the aftermarket. I believe this reaction could be attributed to concerns about its premium valuation after a significant gain of 55% YTD. CRWD is a hypergrowth company that has demonstrated impressive financial performance. Despite trading at a premium valuation, reflecting investors' bullish expectations, CRWD's robust FCF performance makes the stock even more attractive compared to its peers. The company's commitment to achieving a $5 billion ARR roadmap, strong net retention rates, and impressive historical growth further support its positive outlook. While investors should remain cautious on valuation multiples, I'm bullish on CRWD stock as the current growth trajectory remains intact.