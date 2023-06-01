Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sweetgreen: No Catalyst For Stock Price To Inflect In FY23

Jun. 01, 2023 3:16 AM ETSweetgreen, Inc. (SG)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
470 Followers

Summary

  • I expect the stock price to be range-bound until the business shows a visible path to profits and slower but sustained growth.
  • The reported 1Q23 comps growth indicate weak growth, both in urban and suburban areas, which is not the recovery growth I am expecting.
  • The business may see a growth inflection in FY24 as traffic returns to urban.
Peach, blueberry and arugula fresh fruit salad with cheese and almond nuts, top view

YelenaYemchuk

Overview

Sweetgreen's (NYSE:SG) stock price is pretty much range-bound since the last time I wrote about it (where I adjusted my recommendation from buy to hold). I believe there will be a time to invest in SG again when the

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
470 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.