Lam Research: A Better Entry Point Is Coming

Jun. 01, 2023 3:24 AM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • The semiconductor sector, particularly the memory segment, has experienced a downturn, but a rebound in demand is expected in the second half of 2023 and into 2024.
  • Lam Research, a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services, has strong financials and is well-positioned to weather the downturn and benefit from the rebound.
  • The stock price may experience volatility in the short term, but the company is expected to reward shareholders in the long run as the sector recovers.
Lam Research headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

With the memory sector at the lowest it's been in years and the negative sentiment over the last while for the whole semiconductor sector, I believe that we are nearing the bottom and companies like Lam Research (

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

