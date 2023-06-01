C3.ai: After The Pump, Here Comes The Crash (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Investors were likely disappointed as C3 management didn't provide much more robust forward guidance from generative AI tailwinds.
- AI has benefited from Nvidia's earnings surge. However, Nvidia demonstrated much stronger guidance, but C3 didn't.
- Management assured investors it's still on track toward non-GAAP profitability by the end of FY24. However, is that enough to justify its expensive valuation after the recent surge?
- With a possible bull trap forming, investors consider getting out soon before it comes crashing down fast.
C3 investors refused to let AI-hype train C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock fall apart, as they defended its bottoming process in April after a steep pullback. Coupled with the liftoff from NVIDIA (NVDA) recently, AI went into "bubble" territory as its valuation surged.
Seeking Alpha Quant rated AI's valuation with a "D" grade, down markedly from the "C+" grade it received three months ago. AI's forward sales multiple rose to 12.3x before the release of its earnings report yesterday (May 31), as April dip buyers likely bailed out.
Compared to the 6.2x sales multiple for C3's software peers represented in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), the growth premium is likely hard to justify. Also, it isn't meaningful to consider AI's forward earnings multiple for now, as it's still unprofitable, even on an adjusted basis.
Despite that, management maintained its confidence in charting adjusted profitability by the end of FY24 (year ending April 2024). However, that likely wasn't enough to maintain its recent buying momentum, as AI fell more than 20% post-market.
With such an aggressive growth multiple baked into AI's valuation, the market is justified to expect much more from CEO Tom Siebel and his team. Makes sense?
With the generative AI hype fanning near-term sales momentum for Nvidia, as it reported monstrous forward guidance, investors likely wanted more from C3.
Management attempted to hype up its earnings commentary, suggesting it could meet its forward guidance without a significant contribution from its generative AI program. Siebel stressed:
"Generative AI could be 0, okay? And we're still going to run a cash-positive profitable business in Q4. You can expect [us] to be a non-GAAP profitable business in Q4." - C3 FQ4'23 earnings call
Wait a minute. While I applaud management's confidence in reaching its profitability targets by the end of FY24, I believe investors are likely looking for more tangible metrics. In addition, they likely want to know how generative AI could transform its path toward profitability and possibly even bring forward that projection.
Nvidia's guidance demonstrated management's optimism with substance, putting numbers into the hype. Leading semiconductor company Marvell (MRVL) disaggregated the forward revenue momentum from AI sales, highlighting a 100% AI revenue CAGR over the next two FYs.
Therefore, if C3 is confident in its ability to drive more sales momentum through the proliferation of generative AI, I believe investors have the right to ask management to show them the numbers.
Generative AI was mentioned more than 20 times between management and analysts on the call yesterday. As such, I'm skeptical about how C3 could prove that its enterprise AI business could capitalize massively on the generative AI tailwinds if management couldn't put out a "hard number" to the positive impact.
Given AI's expensive valuation, as investors likely baked in significant pre-earnings optimism over its generative AI growth drivers, I assessed that the market's disappointment is justified.
As seen above, AI triggered a potential bull trap or false upside breakout with the surge this week. With AI's short interest as a percentage of float nearly 30% in mid-May, I believe short sellers who didn't expect a potential bull trap price action could have been forced to cover their positions as they got burnt by the recent breakout.
However, the bull trap could be validated if the post-market price action can be sustained by the end of Friday's (June 2) session. As such, it could encourage more sellers to return, intensifying the selling momentum against the recent buyers.
AI's price action is at a critical juncture as buyers look toward management to give them more reasons to continue its "vertical rocketship-esque" spike. With an expensive valuation and a still unprofitable model, excessive optimism has been reflected even with the post-earnings drop.
Investors who bought the dips in April should use the opportunity to get out before it comes crashing down subsequently.
Rating: Sell (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
