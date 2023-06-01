Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anheuser-Busch InBev: Diversity Introduced Adversity

Summary

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev faces backlash and sales decline due to controversial endorsement with Dylan Mulvaney, negatively impacting its stock price.
  • The company must manage cash and borrowing levels better to withstand external pressures and a potential recession.
  • Despite consistent dividend payouts, investment returns are underwhelming, making BUD stock a sell recommendation.
  • Its high goodwill levels may erode its value and viability, given its current market standing.

30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York – Inside

Bryan Bedder

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a well-known multinational brewing and drink company from Belgium. Over the years, it has capitalized on massive expansion through numerous acquisitions. Its swift move appeared to have benefited the company, allowing it to dominate

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Beer Consumption

Beer Consumption (Alcohol Research Current Reviews)

Bud Light Sales Decrease

Bud Light Sales Decrease (Newsweek)

BS Cash And Receivables And Borrowings

BS Cash And Receivables And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

