Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a well-known multinational brewing and drink company from Belgium. Over the years, it has capitalized on massive expansion through numerous acquisitions. Its swift move appeared to have benefited the company, allowing it to dominate the market with its solid presence across various niches. With about 630 beer brands in 150 countries, it became one of the leading beverage companies in the US.

However, it faces a lot of headwinds and backlash from recessionary fears and controversies. Bud Light has made a mistake, a terrible mistake, using Dylan Mulvaney as its endorser. We will discuss more of these thoroughly using consumer behavior and sales trends. What’s important is whether it can withstand controversies and inflationary headwinds. Today, BUD maintains decent financial positioning. But it must be more careful with its high borrowing levels amidst skyrocketing interest rates. Continued sales drop may lead to lower returns and cash burns. High levels of goodwill are also a concern for me since they may erode the value and viability of the company.

Meanwhile, it keeps consistent dividend payouts with its stable returns and cash levels. Yet, yields remain low despite its size and market standing. Likewise, the stock price stays in a downtrend. Investment returns are also low relative to company earnings, making it pricey and underwhelming.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV In 2022

The pandemic was a huge challenge for many companies. It was more evident for consumer discretionary products like beverages. As restrictions heightened and production dropped, business income and employment suffered. In turn, consumer spending plummeted as a deep recession took place. Despite this, the economic resilience across the US and Eurozone was evident, helping companies rebound in no time. Even the beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was no exception. It saw a massive drop in its core operations before bouncing back in the next two years.

In 2022, the rebound continued as expansion continued. Its operating revenue reached $54.98 billion, a 20% year-over-year increase. In H2, it accelerated with revenues rising to $29.37 billion. It also exceeded pre-pandemic levels, showing it already bounced back from 2020. We can attribute it to its continued expansion, allowing it to cater to more customers. Its series of M&As was instrumental in raising its market dominance and entering other niches. Also, its larger production capacity led to higher volume. Thanks to its solid customer base and higher spending.

The prevalence of hybrid work setups was an unexpected but pleasant surprise. With that, many employees were able to work wherever they wanted. In 2022, all countries showed a substantial increase in remote work adoption from 2020. In Belgium, the percentage of employees with remote work flexibility rose from 33.9% to 48.4%. The same trend was evident in the US where almost one-third of employees were working remotely for five days. Given this, leisure travel and celebrations were easier to set for many families and groups. Hanging out with friends while working became the norm. Most importantly, working at home meant zero travel time, which was allotted for non-work activities. And as weird as it may sound, there were no work-at-home restrictions imposed on alcoholic beverages.

But what helped BUD to propel last year was its strategic pricing amidst inflation. In the US, it peaked at 9.1% in the first half. Meanwhile, it skyrocketed to 12.27% in Belgium. It coincided with premiumization, which also drove sales growth in the US. So, pricing and volume worked together to stabilize demand and sales.

The only hindrance to its growth was cost pressures that squeezed margins. The operating cost in 2022 increased by 27%, easily offsetting the increase in revenues. In H2 2022, the increase was more visible at 28%. Meanwhile, operating expenses remained relatively flatter, increasing by only 12%. However, the impact on operating costs was more intense. The operating leverage decreased from 38% to 34%, showing the higher composition of variable costs. It also showed higher uncertainties driven by higher prices. Unsurprisingly, the operating margin has been in a consistent decrease since 2020. Nevertheless, the actual income was increasing, showing higher returns on a higher capacity.

Bud Light In Trouble

Bud Light was in a secure market position until it decided to get Dylan Mulvaney as its endorser. It immediately drew negative attention and received backlash as more people boycotted its products. Culture wars have become more intense in the US. And even a durable giant like Bud Light was not spared, given its shocking sales plunge.

There were mistakes BUD committed aside from employing Dylan Mulvaney. One of these was its failure to account for the severity and length of the boycott’s impact. On the internet alone, Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh are only two of the influential people to keep campaigning against BUD. With over 10 million followers combined, we can easily see their potential impact. Tucker Carlson, a well-known political commentator also expressed utter dismay at BUD. Kid Rock also joined the force by sharing footage of his reaction to Bud Light. In reality, these are just the tip of the iceberg. In the end, it is for the customers to decide.

Apparently, millions of its customers were not pleased with its decision. And it shows that sudden changes can causes a massive shift in consumer behavior. The thing is, it failed to keep up with the 80/20 rule or the Pareto Principle of Business. So, using Dylan Mulvaney as part of its production inputs did help increase its returns. We must note that alcoholic beverages are mostly patronized by men. In an empirical study done in 2022, it was found that more males (68%) than females (64%) drink each year. The difference was even higher in our consumption. We, men, consume about 19 liters per year, three times more than women do or 7 liters per year. The biggest mistake of Bud Light was perhaps attacking men, its main customer base.

The unfavorable impact is highlighted in its plunging sales every week. And every week, the decrease accelerates. In the week ending April 29, its sales dropped by 23.4% in the same week of 2022. It was higher than the decrease in the whole month of 21.4%, showing the increasing intensity. In the week of May 6, it decreased further by 23.6% while the number of units sold plunged by 27%. Sales and sales volume decreased again by 24.6% and 28% in the week ending May 13. Last week, the boycott showed it could inflict more damage as sales and volume decreased again by 25.7% and 29.5%. This trend shows that pricing strategies cannot make up for or at least slow down the boycott. Sales volume drop increases faster than sales drop. The demand continues to shift to its peers. Even worse, its primary competitor Modelo Especial rose week after week. And now, the company outsells BUD on a national basis across various trade channels.

Bud Light may decide to pull out its endorsements. Yet, it may be a little too late already as many of its traditional customers lost their appetite for its products. An apology was something it did not bother to extend at the height of the controversy. It took about three weeks to understand the extent of the revenue damage. In fact, former Bud Light drinkers said they were already done with it in the previous month. It may do more to regain the trust of its largest customer base, but it may receive backlash from the LGBTQ community and its supporters. Right now, all it can do is either weigh both sides and act again or wait until the fire stops. But from the looks of it, the right is not done yet. The above-mentioned personalities remain fervent in their move. As the pride month approaches, culture wars may intensify and companies like BUD and Target (TGT) may be targeted more.

How BUD Can Withstand These

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV continues to suffer from the consequences of its actions. And detractors are far from giving BUD a break. As such, it is logical to assume lower sales, given the current trend. Income may also decrease as prices stay elevated. The only consolation is that inflation in the US and Belgium has already relaxed at 4.9% and 5.2%. It may be easier for the company to stabilize its costs and expenses. However, it may be difficult for the company to offset the massive decrease in sales and sales volume. With the lower returns, it may have to use a portion of its cash to sustain its operations. It may also have to contract its operating capacity to maintain cash levels.

Another threat is the seemingly inevitable recession. Interest rate hikes remain intense as the central bank in the US and Belgium try to combat inflation. Their contractionary monetary policy proved fruitful as inflation rates decreased. Despite this, interest rates of about 5% and 4% have already stretched further than expected. Their recent increases may have been flatter than in 2022, but the current rate remains high. If these continue, borrowings and investments may be discouraged. It can be risky for BUD due to its heavy reliance on borrowings and M&As. Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs or interest expenses. Note that borrowings are equivalent to 37% of the total assets. Meanwhile, Goodwill comprises over half of the total assets, which suggests overspending and over-acquiring. In essence, high Goodwill levels convey solid brand reputation and market value. So with the controversy it faces, risks are higher and may erode the intrinsic value of the company. It must also watch out for potential impairment that may lower its income.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch keeps its cash levels high. But it must be more careful today, given the external forces. Also, cash decreased by 14% in only a year, giving a monthly cash burn of $128 million. Suppose it does not generate cash inflows and does not increase its financial leverage, it has 74 months to use up its cash. Cash levels also stay decent relative to borrowings, given the Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 3.54x. It still has enough earnings to cover borrowings. But will the core earnings stay the same after the boycott? The thing is it still has enough resources to cover its operating capacity. But it must be able to make up for the lower revenues by contracting its capacity to manage cash and borrowing levels better.

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has been decreasing even before the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. There were some rebounds, but the downtrend remained prominent. At $53.35, the stock price is 5% lower than last year’s value. Indeed, it is already lower than its intrinsic value. We can see it with the PB Ratio, given the current BVPS and PB Ratio of 42.48 and 1.25x. If we use the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio of 1.57x, the target price will be $67.13. It is about the same as the stock price right before the controversy. It shows that the boycott continues to put a downward push on the stock price. However, the PE Ratio of 14.54x and the NASDAQ EPS estimates of $3.2 show an opposite outlook, given the target price of $46.53.

Meanwhile, BUD is still a decent dividend stock, given the consistent payouts. Even so, dividend yields are low at 1.51%, lower than the S&P 500 average of 1.54%. Also, payment value and frequency have decreased since 2022. Dividends remain well-covered, given the Dividend Payout Ratio of 30%. But what’s quite bothersome was the flat investment returns. We can see it using the cumulative EPS and average stock price increase since 2019. The cumulative EPS was $8.52 while the average stock price increase was only $0.26. It shows that for every $1 increase in EPS, the stock price only increased by $0.03. It was very underwhelming for a company of its size. If we disregard the stock price trend after the controversy, it will increase to $2.04 or gains of $0.25 per $1 increase in EPS. But again, the increase remained low, given its current size. And given the controversy, the stock price rebound may be challenging. Sales may further decrease as the pride month enters. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $8,450,000,000

Cash $9,440,000,000

Borrowings $74,950,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.4%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 1,983,786,000

Stock Price $53.35

Derived Value $55.72

The derived value shows that the stock price downtrend is reasonable. The stock price is fairly valued with a limited upside of 4% in the next 12-18 months. While it appears quite cheap, investors must weigh the intrinsic value of the stock and the risks that may affect its performance.

Bottom line

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is an alcoholic beverage giant that flourished in 2022. But not a year later, the picture is totally different. Even its size and market dominance cannot cushion the backlash and macroeconomic headwinds it faces. Today, it is paying the price of failing to understand the real essence of Pareto Principle. It loses a substantial portion of its sales after neglecting its traditional customer base. So, it may have to brace itself for more backlash as the pride month approaches. It may see support from the likes of Dylan Mulvaney, but consumer consistency is the key to its sustainability. The company lost it from the recent partnership with the said influencer. It must also beware of interest rate hikes, which can raise its cash borrowing levels and cash burns.

But regardless of the issue, investor returns have been lackluster. Yields are low and unexciting for its size. Stock price gains are flat relative to company earnings. The upside potential is still limited, given the derived target price. The recommendation is that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a sell.