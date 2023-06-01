Obsidian Energy: Wildfires Impact Q2 2023 Production
Summary
- The Albertan wildfires may reduce Obsidian's Q2 2023 production by over 2,000 BOEPD, while impacting its full-year production by around 600 BOEPD.
- This (and lower commodity prices) reduces my estimates for Obsidian's 2023 FCF to US$45 million.
- Obsidian is helped by narrowing heavy oil differentials, while lower royalties offset some of the commodity price impact.
- I now estimate its value at around US$8 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Weaker commodity prices and the impact of Alberta wildfires (resulting in shut-in production) have reduced my estimates of Obsidian Energy's (NYSE:OBE) 2023 free cash flow to approximately US$45 million now, down from my earlier expectations for US$80 million in free cash flow.
The wildfires may have reduced Obsidian's full-year 2023 production by approximately 600 BOEPD so far. Obsidian's Q1 2023 results were solid, but Q2 2023 will take a significant hit from the wildfires.
I am now estimating Obsidian's value at US$8 per share in a long-term US$75 WTI oil (and CAD$3.75 AECO) environment.
This report uses US dollars (unless otherwise mentioned) along with an exchange rate of US$1.00 to CAD$1.36.
Alberta Wildfires
A very bad wildfire season in Alberta contributed to Obsidian needing to shut in a large amount of Pembina and Peace River production in May. There has been no indication of damage to Obsidian's infrastructure or key assets, but the wildfires resulted in the evacuation of many employees and contractors. At its peak, 15,500 BOEPD of Obsidian's production was shut in.
The wildfire situation remains volatile, although at last report Obsidian had restored all but 1,750 BOEPD in production. It has not provided an estimate of how the shut-ins may affect its full-year production, but I estimate a 600 BOEPD hit to full-year production at this time. Further outbreaks may increase this impact to Obsidian's full-year production.
Updated 2023 Outlook
I have updated Obsidian's projected 2023 results with production reduced by 600 BOEPD to account for the wildfires. This update also factors in lower commodity prices such as the low-$70s current strip for WTI oil.
Obsidian's realized price for its heavy oil was very low in Q1 2023, at a bit over US$33 per barrel. Differentials have been improving quite a bit though, so I am currently projecting Obsidian to realize US$39 per barrel for its heavy oil over the full year.
Obsidian is now projected to generate US$494 million in revenues before hedges in 2023, while its hedges may have US$15 million in positive value.
|
Type
|
Units
|
$ USD/Unit
|
$ Million USD
|
Light Oil And NGLs [BBLs]
|
5,338,125
|
$65.00
|
$347
|
Heavy Oil [BBLs]
|
2,458,275
|
$39.00
|
$96
|
Natural Gas [MCF]
|
23,622,800
|
$2.15
|
$51
|
Hedge Value
|
$15
|
Total Revenue
|
$509
Obsidian is now expected to generate US$277 million EBITDAX during 2023 at current strip and my revised production levels. Lower royalties should offset some of the impact of weaker commodity prices.
|
$ Million USD
|
Revenue
|
$509
|
Less: Operating Expense
|
$124
|
Less: Transportation
|
$28
|
Less: Royalties
|
$65
|
Less: Cash G&A
|
$15
|
EBITDAX
|
$277
Obsidian is now projected to generate approximately US$45 million in free cash flow in 2023 based on current strip prices after accounting for capex, decommissioning costs, and interest costs.
Obsidian paid out US$7 million in cash (instead of shares) for performance share units and restricted share units that vested in Q1 2023. It did this since it believed that its shares were significantly undervalued. As of early May, Obsidian had not reported any share repurchases yet.
Obsidian is now projected to end 2023 with US$197 million in net debt before any spending on share repurchases, which is 0.7x 2023 EBITDAX.
Estimated Valuation
I now estimate Obsidian's value at approximately US$8 per share at my long-term commodity price estimate of US$75 WTI and CAD$3.75 AECO. This is around US$1 lower than my previous estimate of Obsidian's value.
The reduction is due to Obsidian's lower projected free cash flow in 2023, combined with a slight ($0.25 per share) reduction in my long-term AECO price. AECO strip is lower in the near-term, but CAD$3.75+ looks appropriate for 2025 onward.
Obsidian may be able to increase its value a bit by purchasing shares at current levels, although it will need to balance that out with debt reduction given the lower free cash flow expectations for 2023. I have currently assumed no share repurchases in my estimated value calculation.
If Obsidian repurchased 4 million shares at an average of US$5.50 per share, that would increase its estimated value slightly by around US$0.12 per share.
Conclusion
Obsidian Energy is now projected to generate US$45 million in free cash flow during 2023. This is a US$35 million reduction from my previous estimates due to weaker commodity prices (partially offset by lower royalties) and the impact of the Alberta wildfires.
The wildfires should have a relatively modest full-year impact (of around 2% of total production) but may reduce Q2 2023 production by the high-single digits.
I now estimate Obsidian's value at US$8 per share in a long-term US$75 WTI oil environment, before the impact of potential share repurchases.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.