Samson1976/iStock via Getty Images

Weaker commodity prices and the impact of Alberta wildfires (resulting in shut-in production) have reduced my estimates of Obsidian Energy's (NYSE:OBE) 2023 free cash flow to approximately US$45 million now, down from my earlier expectations for US$80 million in free cash flow.

The wildfires may have reduced Obsidian's full-year 2023 production by approximately 600 BOEPD so far. Obsidian's Q1 2023 results were solid, but Q2 2023 will take a significant hit from the wildfires.

I am now estimating Obsidian's value at US$8 per share in a long-term US$75 WTI oil (and CAD$3.75 AECO) environment.

This report uses US dollars (unless otherwise mentioned) along with an exchange rate of US$1.00 to CAD$1.36.

Alberta Wildfires

A very bad wildfire season in Alberta contributed to Obsidian needing to shut in a large amount of Pembina and Peace River production in May. There has been no indication of damage to Obsidian's infrastructure or key assets, but the wildfires resulted in the evacuation of many employees and contractors. At its peak, 15,500 BOEPD of Obsidian's production was shut in.

The wildfire situation remains volatile, although at last report Obsidian had restored all but 1,750 BOEPD in production. It has not provided an estimate of how the shut-ins may affect its full-year production, but I estimate a 600 BOEPD hit to full-year production at this time. Further outbreaks may increase this impact to Obsidian's full-year production.

Updated 2023 Outlook

I have updated Obsidian's projected 2023 results with production reduced by 600 BOEPD to account for the wildfires. This update also factors in lower commodity prices such as the low-$70s current strip for WTI oil.

Obsidian's realized price for its heavy oil was very low in Q1 2023, at a bit over US$33 per barrel. Differentials have been improving quite a bit though, so I am currently projecting Obsidian to realize US$39 per barrel for its heavy oil over the full year.

Obsidian is now projected to generate US$494 million in revenues before hedges in 2023, while its hedges may have US$15 million in positive value.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLs] 5,338,125 $65.00 $347 Heavy Oil [BBLs] 2,458,275 $39.00 $96 Natural Gas [MCF] 23,622,800 $2.15 $51 Hedge Value $15 Total Revenue $509 Click to enlarge

Obsidian is now expected to generate US$277 million EBITDAX during 2023 at current strip and my revised production levels. Lower royalties should offset some of the impact of weaker commodity prices.

$ Million USD Revenue $509 Less: Operating Expense $124 Less: Transportation $28 Less: Royalties $65 Less: Cash G&A $15 EBITDAX $277 Click to enlarge

Obsidian is now projected to generate approximately US$45 million in free cash flow in 2023 based on current strip prices after accounting for capex, decommissioning costs, and interest costs.

Obsidian paid out US$7 million in cash (instead of shares) for performance share units and restricted share units that vested in Q1 2023. It did this since it believed that its shares were significantly undervalued. As of early May, Obsidian had not reported any share repurchases yet.

Obsidian is now projected to end 2023 with US$197 million in net debt before any spending on share repurchases, which is 0.7x 2023 EBITDAX.

Estimated Valuation

I now estimate Obsidian's value at approximately US$8 per share at my long-term commodity price estimate of US$75 WTI and CAD$3.75 AECO. This is around US$1 lower than my previous estimate of Obsidian's value.

The reduction is due to Obsidian's lower projected free cash flow in 2023, combined with a slight ($0.25 per share) reduction in my long-term AECO price. AECO strip is lower in the near-term, but CAD$3.75+ looks appropriate for 2025 onward.

Obsidian may be able to increase its value a bit by purchasing shares at current levels, although it will need to balance that out with debt reduction given the lower free cash flow expectations for 2023. I have currently assumed no share repurchases in my estimated value calculation.

If Obsidian repurchased 4 million shares at an average of US$5.50 per share, that would increase its estimated value slightly by around US$0.12 per share.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy is now projected to generate US$45 million in free cash flow during 2023. This is a US$35 million reduction from my previous estimates due to weaker commodity prices (partially offset by lower royalties) and the impact of the Alberta wildfires.

The wildfires should have a relatively modest full-year impact (of around 2% of total production) but may reduce Q2 2023 production by the high-single digits.

I now estimate Obsidian's value at US$8 per share in a long-term US$75 WTI oil environment, before the impact of potential share repurchases.