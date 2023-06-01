Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Templeton Dragon Fund: Cautious As Chinese Economy To Lose Momentum Later In 2023

Jun. 01, 2023 5:09 AM ETTempleton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)CHN, CQQQ, FXI, GXC, MCHI, PGJ
GV Strategies profile picture
GV Strategies
199 Followers

Summary

  • The Templeton Dragon Fund invests in Chinese companies for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on growth companies.
  • The fund has underperformed recently, with concerns about China's economic recovery and sustainability of consumer demand.
  • The fund's discount to NAV is around 15%, but recent management changes and fee reductions may not be enough to close the gap.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

Templeton Dragon Fund overview

The Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) invests for long-term capital appreciation by having at least 45% of its total assets in equity securities of Chinese companies. It has the flexibility to either invest in companies

templeton dragon fund performance

franklintempleton.com

China savings rate chart 2023

Bloomberg

US retail sales chart 2023

Refinitiv Datastream via reuters.com

templeton dragon fund portfolio valuations

franklintempleton.com

China stock market forward pe ratio chart

Refinitiv via yardeni.com

Templeton dragon fund top holdings

franklintempleton.com

Templeton dragon fund sector exposures

franklintempleton.com Factsheet as at March 31, 2023

China stock market chart 2023

tradingeconomics.com

templeton dragon fund discount to NAV chart

ceffundconnect.com

This article was written by

GV Strategies profile picture
GV Strategies
199 Followers
GV Strategies was formed to discuss unusual strategies that may fly under the radar of many global investors. They might relate to areas such as frontier / emerging markets, closed end funds and activism opportunities, high yield / emerging market debt to name a few.The perspective explored will be typically from that of a global investor based in developed markets and how such opportunities may fit a portfolio. Also, the practicality / opportunities for such investors to set up accounts in some frontier / emerging markets will be explored.The author is a private investor for a living (over 30 years’ experience), based in Australia but having spent considerable time in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia over the last decade. He is in a business partnership in Australia which assists high net worth individuals gain exposure to a fund specializing in Australian small caps and special situation investing strategies. In the past we have collaborated with other Seeking Alpha marketplace investing groups, i.e. shared articles with an exclusivity period for an additional fee. If an investing group wishes to discuss this possibility in the future, please get in touch. We may soon cover at least a couple of tickers a month as a guide by 2024. We will however only cover tickers we choose, and feel can offer some worthwhile insight on. They currently tend to be CEFs / ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.