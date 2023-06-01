Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

Summary

  • Baker Brothers' 13F portfolio value increased from $16.65B to $18.38B, with the largest five stakes in Seagen, Incyte, BeiGene, ACADIA Pharma, and Madrigal Pharma.
  • The firm disposed of its stakes in Ascendis Pharma A/S and Horizon Therapeutics, while increasing its stakes in Incyte Corporation, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharma.
  • The stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical was reduced, while positions in Seagen Inc., BeiGene, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Immunocore Holdings plc, Kodiak Sciences, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, argenx SE, Akero Therapeutics, Replimune Group, and AbCellera Biologics were kept steady.
This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Baker Brothers’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Baker Brothers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2023. The 13F portfolio

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
23.15K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMRN, INCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

