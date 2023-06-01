Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIA Group: A Century-Old Growth Hacker

Jun. 01, 2023
Gulzhan Musaeva
Summary

  • AIA Group's profitability is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but growth in new business has resumed.
  • A leader in traditional distribution, the Group is keeping up with the times through digital and product innovation.
  • Despite recent challenges, AIA's long-term prospects remain positive, driven by pent-up domestic demand and economic growth in Asia.

AIA Central in Hong Kong

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In 2019, AIA (OTCPK:AAGIY) turned 100 years old. As the Group celebrated with “a year-long series of 100-themed physical activities”, another event, of inauspicious kind, was set in motion: the emergence of a novel

historical VONB and ANP for AIA

AIA

historical operating profit and premium income for AIA

AIA

AIA China Q1'23 results

AIA

AIA Hong Kong Q1'23 results

AIA

Insurance penetration for Asia Pacific, bubble graph

KPMG

price charts of insurance stocks AAGIY, PUK, MFC, PNGAY, CILJF

Seeking Alpha

Analyst. I cover overlooked companies in two areas: (1) green investing opportunities globally; and (2) growth stocks at reasonable prices across the emerging markets.

