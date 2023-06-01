Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seritage Stock: Time To Get Greedy

Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
Summary

  • Seritage Growth Properties stock trades at a 50% discount to net asset value, making it an enticing investment opportunity.
  • Despite difficult market conditions, Seritage continues to make progress on its liquidation plan, with recent asset sales generating significant proceeds.
  • The ongoing liquidation represents a clear catalyst to narrow or close the gap between Seritage's market cap and its NAV over the next year.
  • Even in a downside scenario, Seritage should be able to distribute at least $12 or $13 per share as it liquidates.

Aerial image of Esplanade at Aventura Mall

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last summer, shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) quickly rallied from a low near $5 to a high above $14 after the real estate company announced plans to liquidate.

Unfortunately, rising interest rates have put pressure

A Cheesecake Factory restaurant with an apartment building in the background.

Seritage is in the process of selling its mixed-use JV project in Lynnwood, Washington. (Image source: Author.)

A rendering of Seritage's Esplanade at Aventura, showing various retail and experiential tenants.

Image source: Seritage Growth Properties.

Adam Levine-Weinberg is a value investor who has been researching and writing about stocks for Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool since 2011. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 2007, received an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Chicago in 2009, and received his CFA charter in 2017. He is always on the hunt for irrationally beaten-down stocks, particularly in the aerospace, retail, real estate, and auto sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also short January 2024 $8 calls on SRG.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

