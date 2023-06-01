Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aurora Cannabis: Highly Leveraged Capital Structure, Poor Profitability

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
178 Followers

Summary

  • Aurora Cannabis faces poor profitability and a challenging path to national legalization in the United States, leading to a strong sell rating.
  • The cannabis market is highly competitive, with supply and demand imbalances causing price fluctuations and regulatory challenges.
  • Aurora Cannabis has a highly leveraged capital structure and poor profitability, with a total return on assets of around -171%.
Cannabis buds pouring out of a container jar glass with two container jar glass background placed on wooden table

boonstudio

On the basis of poor profitability and a tough path to national legalization in the United States, I rate Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) a Strong Sell in line with Seeking Alpha Quant. After reviewing market headwinds and recent research

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
178 Followers
Will has work experience at a Boston consulting group in private equity due diligence and as a hedge fund intern, where he was introduced to alternative investments. He is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate,  and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.