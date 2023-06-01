ASKA

Investment Thesis

The Chinese economy's reopening was a major focal point in global markets during late 2022 and early 2023. Expectations were high that this reopening would fuel global demand as Chinese consumers utilized their significant savings following a nearly 8-month-long lockdown, and would lift Chinese equities with it. However, recent months have witnessed a loss of momentum in this theme, triggering warning signs across various asset classes like commodities and equities. With weaker manufacturing data, a pressured Chinese yuan, and concerns about a sluggish reopening, skepticism surrounds the China Bull thesis.

About YINN

The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN) is an exchange-traded fund that aims to provide triple the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. This ETF is designed for investors seeking amplified exposure to Chinese equities and looking to capitalize on short-term market movements.

Investors can consider incorporating YINN into their portfolio to gain leveraged exposure to the Chinese market. The fund's strategy involves utilizing derivatives and financial instruments to achieve its objective of triple daily returns.

However, it's important to note that YINN is a leveraged ETF, which means it carries higher risks compared to traditional funds. The use of leverage amplifies both potential gains and losses, making YINN more suitable for short-term trading rather than long-term investing. Additionally, due to its focus on daily returns, the ETF's performance may deviate significantly from the index's performance over longer periods.

Investors should also be aware of the risks associated with investing in Chinese equities. These include regulatory uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and potential volatility in the Chinese market. As with any investment, thorough research and an understanding of the risks involved are crucial before considering an allocation to YINN.

The table below summarizes YINN's top holdings. For further information on this product, please check YINN's webpage.

High Expectations Are Fading Away

The reopening of the Chinese economy emerged as a prominent theme in late 2022 and early 2023, captivating global markets. There were high expectations that this reopening would stimulate global demand, driven by Chinese consumers unleashing their substantial savings accumulated during the nearly 8-month-long lockdown. Similar to the post-COVID-19 recovery in the US, the anticipation was for a resurgence in economic activity. However, I believe that this theme has lost its momentum in recent months, and various asset classes, including commodities and equities, are issuing cautionary signals to investors.

The latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data aligns with a weaker Chinese economy, with manufacturing, new factory orders, and new export orders all experiencing consecutive monthly declines. While services and construction have also decelerated in April 2023, the pace of the Chinese reopening appears sluggish, falling short of the market's anticipated strength.

As a result of these developments, the Chinese yuan is facing renewed pressure against the US dollar. We have now crossed above the USD/CNY 7 threshold, reminiscent of the height of the Chinese real estate crisis in 2022 when the country was in lockdown. With the possibility of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve while the People's Bank of China (PBoC) maintains loose monetary policies, I expect the exchange rate to remain elevated in the near future. While a weaker yuan may offer some benefits to an export-oriented economy, I believe that a global economic slowdown will diminish its advantages. Additionally, a depreciating yuan will exert even more strain on domestic consumption in China, which has been underwhelming thus far.

From my perspective, another asset class that paints a bleak picture of the Chinese reopening is commodities. The initial enthusiasm surrounding the Chinese reopening, particularly in the oil sector, has evaporated, and major oil benchmarks are now trading below their 200-day moving averages, hovering near multi-week lows. Similar patterns can be observed in the prices of metals, including copper, which have lost momentum in recent months.

Unfortunately, the timing seems unfavorable for China. Germany, another export-driven economy, is potentially facing a recession, and US growth has recently slowed, notably after the regional banking crisis. If we assume that China's main trading partners are also heading into a recession over the next 6 to 9 months, it will undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on China, being the world's largest supplier of goods.

Furthermore, I believe that China faces a fundamental economic issue concerning its labor market. Despite the economy growing at a faster pace, Chinese unemployment remains higher than in many Western economies. Additionally, there is a concerning number of unemployed young workers, and this trend has been growing rather than diminishing in recent years.

In summary, I maintain a skeptical stance on the China Bull thesis. While the sentiment is undeniably low, and Chinese equities may have a reasonable chance of rebounding, I do not perceive the current fundamentals of China as strong enough to justify a long position, let alone an exposure involving leverage, such as with YINN. Chinese equities are still entrenched in a bear market, and although we may be closer to a near-term bottom than a peak, I find the risk-reward profile of being long or short on YINN to be unappealing.

Key Takeaways

During the latter part of 2022 and early 2023, the reopening of the Chinese economy captured significant attention in global markets. There was great anticipation that this reopening would drive global demand, as Chinese consumers tapped into their substantial savings after enduring an extensive lockdown. Additionally, it was expected to provide a substantial boost to Chinese equities. However, in recent months, the momentum behind this narrative has waned, giving rise to cautionary signals across diverse asset classes such as commodities and equities. Weaker manufacturing indicators, a pressured Chinese yuan, and concerns about a sluggish reopening have contributed to a growing skepticism surrounding the optimistic outlook for China. In this context, I believe it's wise to reduce the risk exposure to China, particularly if we're using leveraged products like YINN.