Vicor: Modular Power Architecture Positioned For Growth

Jun. 01, 2023 6:09 AM ETVicor Corporation (VICR)
Summary

  • Vicor Corporation's modular power architecture and effective use of free cash flow make it a hold due to overvaluation according to DCF figures.
  • The company's Power-on-Package technology and Power System Designer software enable efficient power system design and management.
  • Vicor's growth trajectory and commitment to innovation make it a strong contender in the long term, despite short-term risks such as dependence on key customers and supply chain disruptions.
microchip modular semiconductor 3d visualization

Marco_de_Benedictis/iStock via Getty Images

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has displayed large price volatility in the past few years, primarily due to the expansion of use for CPUs and GPUs in the long term. I believe the company is currently a hold due to its effective use

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
63 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

