Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike Earnings: Sizzling Report (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 01, 2023 6:18 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CrowdStrike's share price was soaring throughout the month of May as it headed into this earnings report. It now has retraced back a few days.
  • CrowdStrike's earning report is very strong with no blemishes.
  • CrowdStrike's guidance highlights expected improvements in profitability in the second half of 2024.
  • This is absolutely not the earnings report to sell this name.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ:CRWD) share price sold off premarket and has returned to the price it was at the start of May.

The stock is now priced at around 58x forward non-GAAP EPS. This may sound expensive, but given

Chart
Data by YCharts

CRWD revenue growth rates

CRWD revenue growth rates

CRWD Q1 2024

CRWD Q1 2024

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.1K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Michael is long PANW.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.