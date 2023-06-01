Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Retail Opportunity Investments: 20% Upside Potential On Strong Results And Improved Debt Profile

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. owns and operates grocery and drug-anchored grocery stores located in the Western Coast of the U.S.
  • In the first quarter, the company reported a record portfolio leased rate on record quarterly activity levels.
  • The company also improved their debt profile by significantly reducing their floating rate exposure.
  • Shares were recently upgraded on Wall Street, yet the stock is still down nearly 20% and over 10% since my last update. Given recent results and improved sentiment, I view the pullback as overdone.

A shopping cart by a store shelf in a supermarket

monticelllo/iStock via Getty Images

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) owns and operates a geographically concentrated portfolio of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers that are anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Shares of the stock were recently marked with "overweight" ratings by an

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of ROIC

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of ROIC

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Quarterly Leasing Summary

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Quarterly Leasing Summary

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

