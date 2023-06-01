Nevena1987

Investment Thesis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) delivered a strong earnings report that took short sellers by surprise. More specially, the stock was shorted about 19% as Chewy went into the earnings report. And shorts were left totally unprepared.

Arguably, the single best takeaway from this earnings report is just how much free cash flow Chewy made during the quarter. But there are many more insights too, so let's get to them.

Simply put, here's why I'm rating CHWY stock now a buy.

Why Chewy? Why Now?

Chewy is an online retailer specializing in pet products. Given its scale, Chewy is able to cross-sell services to its large customer base. The only blemish in the report is that active customers were down 1% y/y.

But aside from that, Chewy's fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report was very strong. In essence, Chewy's engaged customer base spent 15% more than the previous year. That aspect, together with lower freight and packaging costs allowed Chewy's results to sizzle.

There are several stand-out highlights from the quarter that are worthwhile discussing including the fact that Chewy's Autoship program (Chewy's subscription service) now makes up nearly 75% of total sales. In actuality, this gets to the core of the bull thesis.

Not only is Chewy's customer base loyal, but with time, Chewy has substantial pricing power.

Revenue Growth Rates Accelerate

CHWY revenue growth rates

Chewy's outlook for the full year 2023 was not changed. In fact, on the back of its Q4 results, the guidance pointed to 12% CAGR at the high end, and the guidance still is pointing to 12% at the high end.

What's more, consider Chewy's recent revenue beats:

SA Premium

Here's a company that is just as likely to underwhelm investors as it is to surprise.

Consequently, investors didn't have particularly high expectations from Chewy as it headed into its earnings result. After all, keep in mind that in the past 6 months, the stock was down more than 30%. In essence, the picture for Chewy was one of disappointment.

And then, Chewy put out its guidance for fiscal Q2 2023 to grow by 14% at the high end, after having grown by 15% in fiscal Q1 2023. Suddenly, this changes the whole narrative facing Chewy.

SA Premium

Previously, analysts following the company were earmarking very low double-digit growth rates for Chewy before dropping into single digits by this time next year.

But on the back of this fiscal Q2 guidance, together with its strong cash flows, this dramatically changes the narrative that Chewy is now putting out. And with that in mind, let's turn to the next section.

Free Cash Flow Oozes

Let's get some perspective:

CHWY Q4 2022

What you see above is Chewy's free cash flow profile for last year. Last year, Chewy's free cash flow sizzled.

You can see that its free cash flow went from $9 million to $119 million. Those kinds of numbers are simply impressive. Now consider this:

CHWY Q1 2023

Chewy's free cash flow in the first quarter of the year was more than the whole of 2022. What's more, let's compare Chewy's full-year guidance at the back of its Q4 2022 results with its most recent results.

Here's the guidance that Chewy provided with Q4 2022:

CHWY Q4 2022

This is what investors were previously thinking about Chewy. Here's a company that's barely reporting double digits growth, and it's delivering a heavily adjusted EBITDA figure of approximately $0, in the best-case scenario.

And now? Now, see below:

CHWY Q1 2023

This guide now implies that in fiscal 2023 Chewy is probably going to report around $340 million of EBITDA.

In fact, given that in fiscal Q1 2023 Chewy has already reported $110 million, I believe that management is now actually being conservative.

In actuality, think of the backdrop. Investors would have been just as delighted if Chewy had guided for a 2% EBITDA margin. That alone would have been enough of a positive surprise. The fact that Chewy so aggressively guided for 3% EBITDA, implies that there's more room to positively surprise investors.

Furthermore, recall that fiscal Q1 2023 has already reported EBITDA margins of 4%. Meaning that this quarter is already tracking above the full-year outlook. Thereby leaving Chewy with a margin of safety.

The Bottom Line

Chewy reported a very strong earnings result. There's a lot here in this report to show that Chewy has what it takes to not only grow its revenues but deliver profitable growth too.

By my rough estimates, Chewy is priced at about 26x forward free cash flow. Not the cheapest multiple around, but if Chewy can deliver such strong operating leverage going forward, I believe that investors will look to this multiple and consider it cheap.