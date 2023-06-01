Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Only Bank: Svenska Handelsbanken

Jun. 01, 2023 7:42 AM ETSvenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLF), SVNLY
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.81K Followers

Summary

  • Svenska Handelsbanken is a risk-averse bank with a disciplined risk management approach, making it a solid investment option.
  • The bank reported strong Q1 2023 results, with net interest income increasing 43.3% YoY and return on equity improving to 15%.
  • Despite potential downside risks, Svenska Handelsbanken can be seen as a cautious "Buy" due to its financial stability.
Helsinki, Finland. Svenska Handelsbanken AB On Kluuvikatu Street Is Swedish Bank Providing Universal Banking Services, One Of Major Banks In Sweden

bruev

I have mentioned in several articles about different banks, that I hardly own any banking stocks right now. To be even more precise: there is only one bank in my portfolio – Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) from Sweden. In my other

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.81K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVNLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.