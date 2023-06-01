Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Liquidity Squeeze

Ad Gr/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to easily pass its debt-ceiling relief deal.

The vote total was 314 for and 117 against. Republicans voted for the bill by a 149-71 margin, while Democrats approved with a 165-46 vote.

After emerging from committee Tuesday and procedural votes earlier Wednesday, the debt-ceiling bill was the subject of closely watched comments from representatives on both sides of the aisle.

Plenty found much to dislike with the compromise, but now the measure is set to go to the Senate. Senators are also working under a tight timetable and preparing for weekend votes. A number of senators have expressed the wish to amend the bill, but any successful amendments mean it would be set to return to the House for more approval, also threatening the deadline that could bring default.

Today was supposed to be the X-date – or the date when the Treasury could no longer fund its obligation. But that was pushed out June 5.

Still, the amount of money the Treasury has to pay its bills is now at the lowest level since 2017. And any hitch in passing the debt ceiling agreement in Washington could bring default back to forefront.

The Treasury cash balance dropped to $37.4 billion on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing the latest available data. It will go ahead with auctions of 1-month and 2-month bills today, and also an unusually short-dated bill to give it more wiggle room with the debt ceiling.

If everything goes as planned with the passing of the agreement, investors still aren’t out of the woods though. Part 2 of the drama will come with a huge squeeze on liquidity as the government looks to replenish the Treasury General Account from below $50 billion to above $650 billion.

As the Treasury sells debt to raise cash but, not spend it, that could mean a drag on economic growth and the stock market, according to T.S. Lombard economist Steven Blitz.,

So far, liquidity has improved since the end of last year, lending a tailwind to stocks. If that reverses as expected after the lifting of the debt limit, a corresponding reversal in the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) could be expected, Blitz says.

In other market news –

When it comes to gaming the Fed, things can change in the blink of an eye.

Yesterday, we highlighted how the markets were pricing in more than a 60% chance that the Fed would hike rates in June given some hotter-than-anticipated data.

This morning the odds have switched back again, with fed funds futures pricing more than a 60% chance that the FOMC will pause next month. That’s the highest odds since May 25.

The chief reason is jawboning from Fed officials, most notably from Philly Fed President Patrick Harker.

"I'm not saying that we're not going to continue to tighten," Harker said, citing sticky inflation, "but I think we can take a bit of a skip for a meeting."

He said: "The Fed doesn't have to hike at every meeting."

The market still expects another hike, with a 65% chance of rates being higher after the July meeting. It’s about 50/50 on any cuts in 2023.

But ING warns that a strong May jobs report and hot CPI could still make a case for June.