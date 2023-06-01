jetcityimage

In my initial write-up on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), I said I preferred other beauty names and would not be a new buyer at current levels. With the stock down -20% since then, let’s take a closer look at the company and its most-recent earnings report.

Q1 Results

For Q1, ULTA reported a 12% increase in revenue to $2.63 billion from $2.35 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for sales of $2.65 billion.

Same-store sales rose 9.3% on top of an 18.0% increase a year ago. Transactions rose 11%, while the average ticket was down -1.5%. Pricing added about 400 basis points to the comp, but there were lower units per transaction.

ULTA said overall the beauty category remains strong, although growth is moderating and the environment becoming more promotional. It noted that the mass category is growing faster than the prestige category, although it wasn’t sure if that was a function of innovation in the category or consumers trading down, or a combination of both.

The company said skincare was its best-performing category, with double-digit comp growth in both the prestige and mass categories. The fragrance and bath categories, meanwhile, were both up low double digits. Cosmetics saw high-single digit growth in the quarter, while the hair category was flat. ULTA’s service business, meanwhile, saw double-digit comp growth.

Gross margin edged -10 basis points lower to 40.0%. The company said that increased other revenue and leveraging fix costs helped offset much of the pressure from lower merchandise margins, higher inventory shrink, and higher supply chain costs.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales rose 180 basis points to 23.2%. The increase was due to higher costs in store payroll, corporate overhead, and marketing, and the deleveraging it saw in these categories.

EPS came in at $6.88, 4 cents ahead of the analyst consensus.

The company ended the quarter with $1.75 billion in inventory, up over 11% year over year. The company has added 41 net new stores during that period.

ULTA opened 5 stores in the quarter, while closing one. It also remodeled two locations.

The company spent $285.8 million, repurchasing 541,108 shares. That comes out to a price of about $526.88, which is much higher than its current price.

Overall, it was a mixed quarter for ULTA. Sales remained robust and traffic strong, although customers are clearly purchasing less products per visit and it appears they may be trading down. Gross margins, meanwhile, took a bit of hit, hurt by theft, while SG&A costs were also on the rise. Given UTLA’s valuation, the good but not great quarter was not strong enough. I also don't like how the company bought back so much stock given its high valuation at the time - that's not a prudent use of cash.

Outlook

Looking forward, ULTA is now expecting revenue of between $11.0-11.1 billion for fiscal 2023. That’s up from prior guidance calling for sales of between $10.95-11.05 billion. The company is still forecasting comparable-stores sales to be up between 4-5%, and for between 25-30 net new stores.

Operating margin guidance was lowered to a range of 14.5-14.8% from a prior forecast of 14.7-15.0%. ULTA said like other retailers, it is continuing to see higher shrink, as theft from organized retail crime continues to be on the rise and turn more violent. It also noted that the environment was becoming more promotional.

Company PR

Discussing the promotional environment of its earnings call, CEO David Kimbell said:

“We anticipated and planned for it to be more promotional this year coming out of all the trends that we've talked about over the couple of years. And what we saw as the quarter progressed that actually promotional activity did increase and was even a little bit more than we had anticipated through that quarter. So when we look at broader competitive activity, we know this is a strong category. It's an important category for all of our competitors. And our long-term approach to this has been to not to lead the promotional intensity, but to make sure that we are competitive and continue to be the leader and gain share in the environment. And so that's what's driving some of the competitive activity and the increase in promotional. “As versus 2019, we're still below 2019, and we've planned and anticipate that, that will be the case through this year. As you know well, the 2019 and leading up to that was a highly promotional period. We're not anticipating getting back to those levels. But as we've talked about really throughout the last several quarters, we anticipated it getting more promotional, and we're certainly seeing that in the environment. As a reminder, we worked hard for the last several years and certainly through the last 2 years to expand our CRM capabilities to grow our loyalty program. 9% growth in our loyalty program, 41 million members now, gives us some new tools, some new capabilities to be more strategic, more pinpointed in our promotional activities targeted with those efforts, and we've employed those and we'll continue to be strategic and thoughtful as we look ahead in the environment as the year unfolds.”

The retailer is still projecting EPS of between $24.70-25.40. It is also still expecting to spend $900 million on buybacks for the year.

ULTA is also projecting a slightly lower effective tax rate of 23.9% versus a previous outlook of 24.6%. It is also now expecting to earn $17 million in interest income.

While ULTA’s overall guidance wasn’t much changed, investors never like to see an environment getting more promotional. This is something that can hurt both sales and gross margins, which is never a good thing. That combined with consumers possibly trading down and less products per transaction, is a reason for some caution moving forward. The theft being seen in the retail sector, meanwhile, is something that needs to be addressed on a wider level.

Valuation

ULTA trades around 11.6x the FY2024 (ending January) consensus EBITDA of $1.89 billion and 11.2x the FY2025 consensus of $1.96 million.

It trades at a forward P/E of 16.5x the FY24 consensus of $25.21. Based on FY25 analyst estimates of $26.78, it trades around 15.5x.

Compared to cosmetic companies, ULTA trades at a discount. However, ULTA is a retailer not a brand, and retailers typically trade at lower multiples than thriving brands, as brands can have more staying power and the ability to grow through increased distribution and international expansion. While its valuation has come in, it still is one of the mostly highly valued retailers.

ULTA Valuation Vs Retailers (Company Presentation )

Conclusion

ULTA’s valuation has come in quite a bit since I last looked at the stock, and while still valued well above the average retailer, it is now at a much more reasonable multiple. The big question is with some of the headwinds that are starting to appear, will it be able to maintain its growth going forward.

The beauty category does tend to be recession resistant, but the retailer also seems to be seeing some trade-down as well, and other multi-line retailers appear to be becoming more promotional in the category to drive traffic to their stores. Meanwhile, unlike international cosmetic brands, as a U.S. retailer, ULTA doesn’t have that potential bump from a re-opening China.

I think long-term investors can begin to nibble on ULTA and take a starter position here, but with some yellow flags, I’m going to maintain my “Hold” rating for now.

Coty (COTY) is my preferred stock in the beauty space at present.