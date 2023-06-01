Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3.ai: Soft Guidance Belies AI Hype

Jun. 01, 2023 8:05 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)2 Comments
Richard Durant
Summary

  • C3.ai's stock reacted negatively to the Q4 earnings release, as the company's performance cannot fulfill investor expectations.
  • C3.ai's switch to a consumption pricing model is yet to show significant evidence of accelerating customer acquisitions.
  • C3.ai now trades on similar multiples to best-in-class software companies. This situation is unlikely to persist for any length of time.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) stock reacted negatively to the Q4 earnings release, with the reality of the company's situation temporarily overwhelming investor fantasies. The company is not alone here though. The recent surge in growth stocks in general comes against deteriorating

Job Openings Mentioning Hadoop in the Job Requirements

Figure 1: Job Openings Mentioning Hadoop in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Microsoft Fabric

Figure 2: Microsoft Fabric (source: Microsoft)

C3.ai Relative Valuation

Figure 3: C3.ai Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

