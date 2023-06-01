Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lucid: Saudi Arabia Strikes Back

Jun. 01, 2023 8:10 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)
Summary

  • Lucid Group is raising $3B through an equity offering, with some shares being sold to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.
  • The proceeds from the stock offering will be used for capital expenditures and working capital to finance the production ramp of Lucid's first-ever production car.
  • The capital offering may pose a short-term threat to the company's valuation, as existing shareholders experience dilution due to the increase in outstanding shares.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has suffered a material decline in its share price since reaching a high north of $60 in 2021. The market has grown increasingly concerned with the EV maker’s ramp of its first-ever production car in recent months... which partially

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

